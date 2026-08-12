Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviews the Jal Jeevan Mission and directs officials to achieve 100% Har Ghar Jal coverage, complete pending projects and strengthen water quality and maintenance.

Providing regular, proper and clean drinking water to rural households has now become a significant priority for the state government in its Jal Jeevan Mission. Recently, the CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the scheme in regard to the progress, financial aspects and future plan of action at the Secretariat.

CM Dhami Concerned About Much More Than Taps

During his inspection, the chief minister made it clear that the achievement of the scheme cannot only be measured in terms of installation of taps in houses. According to him, the main goal of this mission was that the residents get clean and regular drinking water. It has also been directed to check the schemes already built in physical terms to see if the people are really availing the benefit of it.

Construction of Pending Projects to Be Accelerated

Dhami also asked the concerned departments to make efforts in the direction of the faster construction of drinking water projects which are either incomplete or pending.

It was also mentioned that the authorities needed to regularly review both the physical and monetary progress of individual projects to avoid any kind of delays.

Water Sources' Conservation is Important

The government of Uttarakhand has put an important focus on protecting and rejuvenating existing water sources. In this context, Dhami demanded some stringent steps for rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharging, and prompt solutions to technical issues related to water. Along with it, there is a need for sustainable management systems to ensure that schemes work successfully in the coming days.

92.46% Progress of Jal Jeevan Mission

As per the statistics shared during the meeting, total 16,555 Jal Jeevan Mission schemes have been approved in the state. Out of these schemes, 15,540 have been completed while 1,015 are yet to be completed. Total progress of Jal Jeevan Mission is 92.46%. Out of 14.48 lakh rural households of Uttarakhand, around 14.20 lakh houses have tap water connections.

‘Har Nal Se Jal’ Program Verification Ongoing

As per officials, verification has been done in 9,796 villages out of total 14,979 villages of the state through the program Har Nal Se Jal. Meanwhile, Dhami has asked officials to set specific targets, deadlines and accountability at the district level in case of delay in process.