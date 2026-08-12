A viral video of a Snabbit employee's earnings dashboard has sparked a significant online debate. The video shows the employee earned Rs 46,641 in July, even after taking four days off. This figure, which includes joining and Shakti bonuses, has led to widespread discussion and job inquiries about gig economy wages in India.

A video of a Snabbit employee's earnings dashboard went popular on social media, sparking a heated online dispute about her stated July salary. The worker made Rs 46,641 in July despite taking four days off, according to the video. The figure has caught attention because it is considerably higher than what many people associate with entry-level or gig-based work. Since then, the popular tweet has sparked everything from serious conversations about pay, incentives, and the expanding gig economy in India to jokes about careers and job enquiries.

In the Instagram video, a lady asks a coworker to share her July earnings without hiding any portion of the screen.

The employe then shows the earnings area on her phone when she opens her Snabbit profile. At first glance, the dashboard seems to display revenues above Rs 47,000. However, the figure displayed as total earnings was Rs 46,641 after deductions, including costs associated with training and clothing.

According to reports, the earnings breakdown also contained a joining bonus and a Shakti bonus, indicating that incentives influenced the ultimate sum. The assertion that the employe had taken four days off throughout the month added to the figure's unexpectedness for viewers.

Watch Viral Video

The subtitles on the video said, "4 day chutti lene ke bad bhi."

How Did Social Media React?

Social media users swiftly transformed the earnings statistic into a conversation on job options as the video started making the rounds. While some commentators joked that they could have made the incorrect career choice, others seemed really pleased.

“Apply kidhar karu?” one user asked.

“Can a BTech student apply? CV?” another person wrote. A third commenter joked, “Bhai yaha jyada scope hai, apan galat line mein hai.”

When an unexpected salary number goes viral, people often compare it to their own incomes and question if there are better-paying options outside of traditional office occupations. This is reflected in the comments.