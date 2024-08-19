Uttarakhand HORROR! Teenager gangraped in bus at Dehradun ISBT, drivers among 5 arrested

The incident took place on August 12, but it only came to light when the girl, during a counselling session at Bal Niketan, a government-run girls' home, revealed the details of the assault.

In a disturbing incident, the Uttarakhand Police have arrested five individuals in connection with the alleged gang rape of a teenage girl on a government bus at the Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Dehradun. The arrests were made on Sunday (August 18), following an investigation prompted by a report from the Dehradun Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The incident took place on August 12, but it only came to light when the girl, during a counselling session at Bal Niketan, a government-run girls' home, revealed the details of the assault. She had been found sitting alone on a bench at the Dehradun ISBT late that night and was subsequently taken to the shelter by the authorities.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Who is Qamar Sheikh? PM Modi's sister from Pakistan and her special Rakhi

The police immediately registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the Patel Nagar police station under Section 70 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, based on a complaint filed by a CWC member on August 19.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh confirmed that the police swiftly identified the bus involved in the crime by scanning CCTV footage and arrested the five accused individuals. The arrested suspects have been identified as Dharmendra Kumar (32) and Rajpal (57), both residents of Buggawala in Haridwar, Devendra (52), a resident of Bhagwanpur in Haridwar, Rajesh Kumar Sonkar (38), a resident of Dehradun, and Ravi Kumar (34), a resident of Nawabganj in Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

Among the accused, Dharmendra Kumar was the driver of the bus where the crime occurred, and Devendra was the conductor. Ravi Kumar and Rajpal were drivers of other buses stationed at the terminal, while Rajesh Kumar Sonkar was employed as a cashier with the Uttarakhand Roadways at the bus stand.

The victim, initially claiming to be an orphan from Punjab, later provided the police with information about her family, revealing that she was from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. She narrated how she first travelled to Delhi and then took a bus to Dehradun, where the horrific incident took place.

Asianet News IMPACT: Gramin Bank reverses decision after deducting EMI from landslide survivor's account

SSP Ajay Singh further revealed that Devendra had encountered the girl at the Kashmiri Gate ISBT in Delhi, where she sought directions to reach Punjab. Devendra allegedly misled her, suggesting she take a bus to Dehradun. Upon reaching Dehradun and after all the passengers had disembarked, Devendra and driver Dharmendra reportedly raped her. Subsequently, two other drivers, Ravi and Rajpal, who learned about the incident, also allegedly raped the girl. Devendra later informed the cashier, Rajesh Kumar Sonkar, who also allegedly assaulted the teenager on the bus.

Latest Videos