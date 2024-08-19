Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: Who is Qamar Sheikh? PM Modi's sister from Pakistan and her special Rakhi

    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 11:42 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

    Qamar Sheikh, a Pakistani woman with a unique bond to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to tie a rakhi to him in New Delhi on Monday (August 19), marking a special milestone in their relationship. This year's Raksha Bandhan will be the 30th time she has tied a rakhi to PM Modi, a ritual she has cherished for over two decades.

    Unlike many who purchase rakhis from the market, Qamar Sheikh takes pride in crafting them herself. "Every year, I make many rakhis with my own hands before Raksha Bandhan," she had said. "In the end, I tie the rakhi that I like the most on his wrist." This year, to commemorate the 30th year of this special tradition, Sheikh has gone the extra mile.

    "The rakhi I have prepared this year is made on velvet. I have used pearls, metal embroideries, and tikki in the rakhi," she added, stressing the personal effort and care that goes into each creation.

    The COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted this annual tradition for three years, from 2020 to 2022, as travel restrictions and health concerns prevented Sheikh from visiting India. However, she resumed her journey to Delhi last year and is hopeful of continuing the tradition this year as well.

    Who is Qamar Sheikh?

    Qamar Sheikh's story is as remarkable as her bond with the Indian Prime Minister. Born into a Muslim family in Karachi, Pakistan, she married Mohsin Sheikh in 1981 and later migrated to India, where she has since settled. Her connection with Narendra Modi began in 1990, a chance meeting facilitated by the late Dr. Swaroop Singh, who was then the Governor of Gujarat.

    Sheikh recalled that pivotal moment vividly. She met PM Modi at an airport where Singh introduced her to the future Prime Minister, saying that he considered her his daughter. Modi, in turn, said he would consider her as his sister. "Since then, I have been tying rakhi to him every Raksha Bandhan," Sheikh said.

    Her faith in Modi's potential was evident long before he rose to national prominence. Sheikh revealed that she had wished for him to become the Chief Minister of Gujarat, a wish that came true. "When my wish became a reality, during a later meeting on Raksha Bandhan, he asked me what wish I had made for my brother now?" Sheikh shared. Her response was simple yet prophetic: she prayed for Modi to become the Prime Minister of India, a dream that also materialized.

