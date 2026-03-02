BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan justified removing Periyar's photo from an NDA meeting, stating it reflects organisers' ideology and Hindu sentiments. She questioned the DMK's secularism, asking why their events don't feature Hindu deities.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday justified the reported removal of Periyar E. V. Ramasamy's photograph from the entrance of an NDA public meeting in Madurai, saying it reflected the organisers' choice to acknowledge Hindu sentiments.

Speaking on the matter, Tamilisai Soundararajan questioned the ideological stance of the DMK, asking why Hindu deities like Lord Murugan and Goddess Kali were absent from party conferences despite claims that 80% of its members are Hindus. She added that the choice of pictures at events reflects the organisers' ideology and said there was "nothing to hide" in showcasing it. "If there is no clear ideology and if one claims to respect everyone equally, then why not visit Hindu temples? If, as claimed, 80% of DMK members are Hindus, why are there no pictures of Lord Murugan or Goddess Kali at their conference? Similarly, the pictures displayed at a conference reflect the ideology of the organisers. There is nothing to hide in this..," she said while speaking to reporters.

PM Modi's Temple Visit and Hindu Sentiments

The BJP leader also thanked PM Modi Prime for his gesture of offering prayers at Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.PM Modi's visit to the temple came in the backdrop of the row over the Madras High Court verdict allowing the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple devotees to light the ceremonial lamp on the Deepa Thoon at the summit of the Thiruparankundram hill.

"One cannot say the controversy has ended. The feelings of neglected Hindus and the sentiments of hurt Hindus remain. A mother said she was unable to light a lamp at a Murugan temple. He came in support of the mothers and consoled them, saying that Hindus are being sidelined and that he stands in support of them," said Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Tamil Nadu's Evolving Political Landscape

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

2021 Assembly Polls Recap

In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)