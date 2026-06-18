The Uttarakhand govt has granted an NoC to IFS officer Sanjeev Chaturvedi for central deputation to a Joint Secretary-level post in the Lokpal. Chaturvedi, a Magsaysay awardee, is known for his extensive anti-corruption work.

The Uttarakhand government has granted a no-objection certificate (NoC) to Sanjeev Chaturvedi, chief conservator of forests and director, Uttarakhand Forestry Training Academy, Haldwani, for central deputation to a Joint Secretary-level post in the Lokpal of India.

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According to an official communication issued by Himanshu Khurana, additional secretary, Uttarakhand, on June 13, the state government has conveyed its consent to Chaturvedi's candidature for the post advertised by the Lokpal institution.

The letter, addressed to the Under Secretary (Establishment), Lokpal of India, was issued in continuation of a communication dated April 27, 2026, from the Lokpal seeking the state government's response regarding Chaturvedi's application.

The approval was granted on the recommendation of the principal chief conservator of forests (Head of Forest Force), Uttarakhand, who had forwarded the original application and supporting documents submitted by Chaturvedi on May 18, 2026.

"In continuation of your letter, dated April 27, 2026, I am directed to say that the state government's no objection/consent is given to the application submitted by Sanjiv Chaturvedi for central deputation to the post of Joint Secretary level in the Institution of Lokpal of India," the letter stated.

The state government has requested the Lokpal authorities to take necessary action on the application in accordance with the prescribed rules.

Who is Sanjeev Chaturvedi?

Chaturvedi, a 2002-batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, is currently serving as chief conservator of forests and director, Uttarakhand Forestry Training Academy, Haldwani.

His application will now be considered further by the Lokpal authorities as part of the recruitment process for the Joint Secretary-level position.

Chaturvedi was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2015.

In 2015, Chaturvedi was shifted from Haryana to Uttarakhand on his request after he cited harassment for uncovering a large number of corruption cases.

Famed Anti-Corruption Crusader

As Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) at AIIMS (June 2012-August 2014), Chaturvedi had unearthed financial irregularities and exposed widespread corruption, prompting roughly 200 corruption investigations.

He initially posted in Haryana, Chaturvedi gained prominence for exposing illegal tree-felling, poaching, and financial irregularities in plantation schemes.

Despite the tremendous political pressure, he received support from high places, including six interventions by Presidents Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee that protected his service.

He also made efforts in protecting rare Himalayan biodiversity and using AI to study climate change impacts. (ANI)