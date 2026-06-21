Amid a paper leak probe, the NEET-UG re-exam is held Sunday with heightened nationwide security. Measures include cooling zones in Delhi and strict checks in various cities for over 22.79 lakh students appearing for the test.

Nationwide security has been significantly intensified for the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for Sunday from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Security has been significantly heightened outside several centres in the national capital, including CM SHRI School at Pandara Road.

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Special Arrangements for Student Welfare

Alongside these stringent security measures, the state government has set up special cooling zones outside a centre to provide relief from the intense summer heat in the national capital. Special waiting arrangements have been made for the convenience of students appearing for the examination, as well as their parents and family members.

Heightened Security Across Cities

In Raichur, examination staff asked students to remove chains and other restricted accessories. Tight security arrangements are made by the police at examination centres. Authorities are conducting thorough verification and security checks to ensure a fair and smooth examination process.

In Mangalore, preparations are in full swing for the exam at Government Pre-University (PU) College for Women in Balmatta, which is one of the centres. The papers were transported under the supervision of security personnel.

A student told ANI, "I have prepared well. The previous time I got more than 550 plus."

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Security-I, Priti Tiwari, highlighted the security measures for smooth examination. "The police have taken out all the materials under very tight security, with complete security and traffic arrangements in place, and under the supervision of the CP, they are being safely transported to their respective centres. The area has been divided into four zones, and the DCPs are monitoring and issuing instructions in all the zones," she said.

Re-exam Context and Minister's Statement

The NEET-UG reexam will be held today, and extensive security and logistical arrangements have been put in place for the smooth and fair conduct of the examination. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad. The exam was rescheduled due to an alleged "paper leak", and CBI, which is probing the case, has made several arrests. CBSE students had also faced problems related to the re-evaluation process.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday expressed his faith in the National Testing Agency, state governments and people in the education sector and conveyed his best wishes to students sitting for the NEET-UG exam, stating that they should appear in the test without worry and fear. (ANI)