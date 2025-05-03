Uttarakhand government hikes DA to 55%, brings it at par with centre
DA hike: Several states in India provide their government employees with a dearness allowance (DA) equal to the central government's rate. Another state has now joined this list.
| Published : May 03 2025, 04:01 PM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
111
Image Credit : stockPhoto
DA Equal to Central Government
Government employees in this state have long demanded a DA equal to the central government's rate. However, Mamata Banerjee's government has not agreed.
211
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Fighting for DA
Government employees in this state have been fighting for a long time for a DA equal to the central government's rate, along with other demands. They have been holding protests and rallies in addition to legal battles.
311
Image Credit : Getty
DA Equal to Central Government
However, there are several states in this country that provide their state government employees with a DA equal to the central government's rate.
411
Image Credit : stockPhoto
New Addition
Another name has been added to that list. That state is the hilly state of Uttarakhand.
511
Image Credit : Facebook
Central Government DA
Currently, central government employees are receiving a 55% DA.
611
Image Credit : social Media
Uttarakhand DA Announcement
Recently, the Uttarakhand government announced a 2% DA increase for state government employees.
711
Image Credit : Getty
55% DA
As a result, they will now receive a 55% DA, equal to the central government's rate.
811
Image Credit : Our own
Beneficiaries
Both current government employees and pensioners in the state will benefit from this government decision.
911
Image Credit : Our own
DA Effective Date
The Uttarakhand government announced a 2% DA increase on Friday. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the new DA will be effective from January 1, 2025.
1011
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Difference Between Central and Bengal DA
Currently, there is a difference of approximately 37% in DA between central government employees and those in Bengal.
1111
Image Credit : Twitter
Bengal Employees' DA
Government employees in Bengal currently receive an 18% DA under the Sixth Pay Commission.
Top Stories