A fire broke out in the forests of the Gethiya area in Nainital district on Sunday, occurring at two separate locations. A team from the Forest Department is at the scene, working to control the blaze. More details are awaited.
Fire Breaks Out in Nainital Forest
A fire broke out at two different locations in the forests of the Gethiya area of Nainital district on Sunday. Upon receiving information, a team from the Forest Department reached the spot and initiated efforts to bring the fire under control. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
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