Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to visit Uttarakhand to participate in the nationwide 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' and interact with farmers.

Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to visit Uttarakhand to participate in the nationwide 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' and interact with farmers. During the visit, he will review agricultural initiatives with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, discuss ways to improve farmers' incomes, and promote sustainable farming practices across the state. The campaign focuses on balanced fertiliser use, soil health, weather-based advisories, and delivering government scheme benefits directly to villages.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Focus on 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan'

The Union Minister will take part in activities under the 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan', a nationwide campaign launched to encourage scientific farming and protect soil health. The initiative promotes balanced fertiliser use, soil testing, natural farming, and timely advisory services for farmers while ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach villages effectively.

Direct Interaction With Farmers

A key highlight of Chouhan's visit will be his interaction with farmers from different parts of Uttarakhand. He is expected to hear their concerns, gather feedback on agricultural challenges, and discuss measures to increase productivity, improve market access, and boost rural incomes.

Meeting With CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Chouhan is also scheduled to meet Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to review the progress of agricultural development programmes in the state. The discussions are expected to focus on expanding central schemes, promoting natural farming, strengthening irrigation facilities, and enhancing support for horticulture and allied sectors.

Promoting Sustainable Agriculture

The Union Minister has consistently emphasised reducing the excessive use of chemical fertilisers and adopting eco-friendly farming techniques. Through the campaign, farmers are being encouraged to use soil health cards, organic inputs, water conservation practices, and climate-resilient agricultural methods to ensure long-term sustainability.

Boost for Uttarakhand's Agriculture Sector

The visit is expected to provide fresh momentum to Uttarakhand's agriculture sector by strengthening coordination between the Centre and the state government. Officials believe the outreach programme will help farmers access the latest technologies, government assistance, and sustainable farming practices while supporting the state's long-term rural development goals.