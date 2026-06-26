Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan & Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami launched the 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' in Rudrapur, inaugurating and laying foundation stones for projects worth Rs 369.66 crore to boost the state's agriculture and horticulture sectors.

'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' and Development Projects Launched

The 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' (Save the Farmland Campaign), organised by the Agriculture Department at Gandhi Maidan in Rudrapur, was inaugurated on Friday. The campaign was inaugurated by Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Agriculture and Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi and District In-charge Minister, as well as Transport and Information Technology Minister Pradeep Batra, by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

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On the occasion, nine development projects worth Rs 46.32 crore were inaugurated, while foundation stones were laid for 32 development projects worth Rs 323.34 crore, taking the total value of inaugurated and newly launched projects to Rs 369.66 crore.

Speaking to ANI, Chouhan said that Uttarakhand is witnessing rapid development under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami and with the guidance of the Prime Minister, adding that significant progress has been made in the agriculture sector with a focus on diversification alongside traditional farming. He further said that efforts are underway to transform the state into a horticulture hub and added that Centres of Excellence will be established in Uttarakhand in collaboration with New Zealand and the Netherlands.

"... Under the leadership of Pushkar Dhami and with the blessings and guidance of the Prime Minister, the ongoing development work is propelling Uttarakhand rapidly along the path of progress. Remarkable work has also been accomplished in the agricultural sector recently, particularly through the diversification of farming alongside traditional practices. Efforts are underway to transform the state into a horticulture hub... Centers of Excellence will be set up here in collaboration with New Zealand and the Netherlands," Chouhan said.

Alumni Meet Inaugurated at GBPUAT

Further, the two-day Alumni Meet at Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology (GBPUAT), Pantnagar, was also inaugurated by Chouhan, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami, and Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Addressing the gathering, Chouhan described GBPUAT as a prestigious institution that has played a historic role in shaping Indian agriculture by producing eminent scientists, policymakers, agricultural entrepreneurs and skilled professionals who have significantly contributed to the country's agricultural and rural economy. He added that under the guidance of the Prime Minister and the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami, Uttarakhand is steadily emerging as not only the spiritual capital of India but also of the world.

(ANI)