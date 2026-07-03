Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the state is becoming a model for rapid development. He highlighted growth in tourism, driven by improved connectivity and infrastructure, and the state's commitment to balancing progress with heritage.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that the state is not only renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty and deep spiritual significance but is also emerging as a model of rapid development. Welcoming the visiting journalists from Chhattisgarh at the CM's residence, the Chief Minister noted that visits by journalists from different states provide an important opportunity to understand Uttarakhand's cultural, social, historical, and developmental journey.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Tourism as a Key Economic Driver

The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand enjoys a unique identity in India and abroad due to its rich cultural heritage, religious traditions, folk culture, and Himalayan civilisation. He highlighted that revered pilgrimage sites such as Char Dham, Panch Kedar, Panch Badri, Panch Prayag, Hemkund Sahib, Purnagiri, Jageshwar, Adi Kailash, and Om Parvat remain major centres of faith, attracting millions of devotees and tourists to the state every year.

He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government has made tourism a key driver of economic growth. Along with religious tourism, sustained efforts are being made to promote adventure tourism, eco-tourism, wellness tourism, rural tourism, and homestay-based tourism. The expansion of modern visitor facilities, improved connectivity, and world-class infrastructure has led to a steady rise in tourist arrivals across the state.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Adi Kailash brought global recognition to the sacred destination, significantly boosting tourism in the border region. He added that more than 250 million tourists and pilgrims have visited Uttarakhand over the past four years, reflecting the state's growing popularity and improved tourism infrastructure. He further said that the government is working towards developing Uttarakhand as a year-round tourism destination. Special emphasis is being placed on promoting the Winter Yatra, which has strengthened pilgrimage activities at the winter seats of the Char Dham shrines while generating new employment and self-employment opportunities for local communities.

Redevelopment of Pilgrimage Sites

The Chief Minister said comprehensive redevelopment works are underway under the Kedarnath and Badrinath Master Plans to transform both pilgrimage towns into world-class spiritual destinations. These projects aim to provide modern amenities for pilgrims while preserving the region's rich religious and cultural heritage. He added that unprecedented development has taken place at both shrines under the Prime Minister's guidance, significantly enhancing the pilgrimage experience.

Boosting Infrastructure and Connectivity

Highlighting infrastructure development, the Chief Minister said the state has witnessed rapid expansion in road, rail, and air connectivity. He noted that ambitious projects such as the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway make travel to Uttarakhand even more convenient, while boosting tourism and investment. Continuous improvements in the state's transport network are making travel easier for visitors from across the country.

He also stressed that the government is giving special priority to the development of border areas through the expansion of roads, bridges, healthcare, education, communication, drinking water supply, and other essential infrastructure. Tourism development in these regions is also helping strengthen the local economy.

Focus on Governance and Public Welfare

The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand is making rapid progress in the areas of good governance, transparency, and public welfare. The government has launched several important initiatives in investment, industrial development, self-employment, women's empowerment, youth skill development, agriculture, horticulture, and rural development. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to making Uttarakhand one of India's leading states while maintaining a balance between development and heritage conservation.

Invitation to Journalists and Devotees

Describing journalists as a vital pillar of democracy, the Chief Minister said they play an important role in disseminating accurate and positive information to society. He expressed confidence that the visiting journalists from Chhattisgarh would closely experience Uttarakhand's development, tourism potential, cultural heritage, and public welfare initiatives, and share these experiences widely, further strengthening the positive image of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand across the country.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended a warm invitation to the people of Chhattisgarh to visit Devbhoomi Uttarakhand during the upcoming Kumbh. He described the Kumbh as a grand celebration of Indian culture, Sanatan traditions, spiritual consciousness, and social harmony, expressing confidence that devotees from Chhattisgarh, along with pilgrims from across the country, would participate in the sacred event and experience Uttarakhand's spiritual, cultural, and natural splendour.

The visiting journalists thanked the Chief Minister for his warm hospitality and valuable interaction. They appreciated the state's developmental initiatives, improved infrastructure, transformation of the tourism sector, and the government's people-centric policies. (ANI)