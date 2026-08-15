Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a new 30-day campaign against child marriage from Nov 1. During his Independence Day address, he also revealed a Rs 1.5 lakh crore infrastructure plan and several other governance and social reform initiatives.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced a fresh 30-day statewide campaign against child marriage beginning November 1, saying the Assam Police will intensify action against those involved in the practice and bring offenders to justice.

Renewed Campaign Against Child Marriage

Addressing the state's Independence Day celebrations in Guwahati, Sarma said Assam had taken significant steps in recent years to curb child marriage and asserted that the state would continue its efforts against the practice.

"In the fight against Child Marriage, Assam's pledge has become a unique example in the entire country. In 2021, I had announced by standing under this tricolour that we will end Child Marriage in Assam," Sarma said.

According to the Chief Minister, 12,196 cases related to child marriage were registered in Assam over the past five years, while 11,099 people were arrested in connection with the offence. He said the action taken by the state had contributed to a significant decline in child marriage cases and was accompanied by an increase in the enrolment of girls in colleges and universities.

"On this occasion, I have directed the Assam Police to launch an uncompromising campaign against Child Marriage from November 1 for the next 30 days," Sarma said.

Major Infrastructure Investment

The Chief Minister also announced a major infrastructure investment programme for Assam, saying the state would spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore between 2026 and 2031 on infrastructure creation and development. Under the Viksit Assam 2047 initiative, the state government will invest Rs 50,000 crore from its own funds in capital works, including roads, schools, urbanisation and rural development.

Sarma said the state would additionally seek to bring in Rs 1 lakh crore in capital investment from the Centre, taking the planned investment over the next five years to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. "In the next five years from 2026 to 2031, we will spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore for Assam's infrastructure development," he said.

Governance and Social Reforms

Sarma also announced the launch of Mission Sadbhavana 2 on October 2, aimed at clearing pending applications and files with the state government. He said the initiative would help improve the ease of governance and provide faster resolution to the aspirations and grievances of citizens.

The Chief Minister also announced the creation of an exclusive Youth Development and Empowerment Department, saying the government would focus on the welfare and development of the younger generation. "Gen Z or Gen Alpha, I don't box our young generation through these labels. For me, they are our sons and daughters. They are our future," Sarma said.

Sarma announced that Mission Basundhara 4.0 would be launched in December this year. He also said that only people who have been living in the area for three generations would be permitted to buy and sell land under the specified 40 revenue circles, according to the announcement.

The Chief Minister further announced an allocation of Rs 100 crore to Cotton College for completing 125 years.

In another announcement, Sarma said the state government would take financial action against government employees found to be involved in polygamy. "If any government employee is found to be involved in polygamy, then the state government will deduct 20 per cent of his salary and will provide it to his legal wife after her complaint," he said.

Sarma also announced the establishment of eight new co-districts in Assam. Referring to the historical legacy of Chaolung Sukapha, the founder of the Ahom kingdom, he said Assam would mark 800 years of Sukapha's arrival in the state in 2028.

The Chief Minister also announced that Khel Maharan would be organised in Assam to identify sporting talent from across the state.

The announcements were made during Sarma's Independence Day address as Assam joined the rest of the country in marking the 80th Independence Day. The Chief Minister's speech focused on social reform, infrastructure development, governance, youth empowerment, land-related reforms, education and sports, while outlining the state government's development priorities for the coming years. (ANI)