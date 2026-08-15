Delhi Police marked the 80th Independence Day with a flag hoisting ceremony at its headquarters. Spl CP Rajesh Khurana addressed the force, emphasizing their duty to uphold justice. A Tiranga Rally was also held for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Delhi Police Marks Independence Day

To mark the 80th Independence Day of the nation, the Tricolour was ceremonially hoisted at Police Headquarters, Delhi, on Saturday by Rajesh Khurana, Special Commissioner of Police / Provisioning & Finance Division (Spl CP/P&FD).

Addressing the rank and file assembled at the Police Headquarters lawns on the occasion, Khurana, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, extended greetings and best wishes to all members of the Delhi Police family, their near and dear ones, and all personnel present at Police Headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Khurana said that the spirit of patriotism on Independence Day reminds us of the struggle and sacrifices of the nation's freedom struggle. He emphasised that the occasion also serves as a constant reminder of the great values of freedom, justice, equality and dignity and said that as a police force, "it is our duty to uphold and safeguard these values with utmost dedication and also to protect the rights of citizens, to maintain peace and public order, to work effectively towards the prevention and detection of crime and to face every challenge with professionalism, competence, and sensitivity." He commended the dedication and commitment of officers and personnel of all ranks of the Delhi Police, who discharge their duties under challenging circumstances, often staying away from their families. He also paid his deepest respects and homage to all those police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Tiranga Rally Under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

A day ago, Delhi Police's New Delhi Zone organised a Tiranga Rally on Friday under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar-Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The rally was held to promote awareness among the public about the national flag and encourage participation in the Independence Day celebrations. The rally featured Police Control Room (PCR) vans and bikes and was organised along the route from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kharak Singh Rawat said that the rally was organised in connection with Independence Day and was aimed at spreading awareness among the public. "Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar-Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which carries Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message, we are holding a Tiranga Rally to raise awareness among every individual. This Tiranga Yatra is being organised in connection with Independence Day. It aligns with our Honourable Prime Minister's message of 'Har Ghar Tiranga'. We are conducting this rally to raise awareness among the public," Rawat said.

About the Initiative

Har Ghar Tiranga is a campaign that started under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark India's independence. It stemmed from the thought that our relationship with the national flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal.

Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation thus became symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our collective commitment to nation-building. The idea behind the initiative was to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag. (ANI)