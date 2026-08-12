Gautam Adani said the dismissal of a US criminal case strengthened his faith in the rule of law. He asserted that while the last two years were tough, they turned out to be among the best for the Adani Group, crediting his team and supporters.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said that the dismissal of a criminal case against him by a US federal court has further strengthened his faith in the rule of law and the justice system.

In a special message, Gautam Adani said it is essential to believe in one's own truth, but one must also stand up for it and fight for it--and do so with absolute fearlessness. "You are all aware that we have categorically denied the allegations levelled against us from the very beginning. Therefore, you might be expecting me to say today, "Our stand has been vindicated." No, I will not say that. Now that this chapter has concluded, my confidence in the justice system is stronger than ever," Adani said.

Reflecting on Recent Challenges

Recalling the Hindenburg Research allegations and the subsequent DoJ case, Mr Adani said the experience strengthened his faith in the rule of law, deepened his humility and reaffirmed a conviction that has guided the Group for decades: enduring confidence is earned by honouring commitments, standing by one's values and doing the right thing, especially in difficult times.

Asserting that the last two years were tough, he said, "As a first-generation entrepreneur, I can never forget that Adani's own journey is also a story of the rule of law, a level playing field, and opportunities. This journey also revealed to me the strength of our people. While there was great turmoil outside, our teams, employees, workers, suppliers, vendors, contractors, and partners were quietly getting on with their work. And perhaps that is why the years described as our most challenging turned out to be among the best in our Group's history. The credit for this goes to all of you."

Gratitude for Support and Criticism

And this journey has further deepened my faith in humanity, Gautam Adani said, while highlighting that he had the wishes of the people. "Wherever I went in the country, I met people I did not even know. Some would hold my hand and say, "We are with you." Others would say, "We are praying for you." Many would simply fold their hands in greeting without saying a word. They had no vested interest; it was pure affection. I will cherish that affection for the rest of my life. I am also grateful to those who criticised us and asked tough questions. I have always viewed criticism as an opportunity," he said.

This comes after the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York (EDNY), on 10 August 2026, dismissed the U.S. Department of Justice's (DoJ) criminal case against him. Adani Group Chairman further said that criticism serves as a chance for introspection and self-improvement regardless of the intent behind it.

Lessons Learned and Vision for the Future

"God has given me far more in life than I ever expected--blessing me with both good times and difficult trials. Today, I do not ask why a particular trial came my way; instead, I am grateful that it gave me the opportunity to learn more, understand more, and perhaps become a little more humble. As I look back on this entire chapter today, I am filled with humility, gratitude, and the lessons learned along the way. But friends, this is not the time to stop, nor is it the time to rest on our achievements. One chapter has concluded, but our journey is long, and our responsibility is even greater. So, let us carry forward the learnings, work even harder, improve every day, and together realize the dream of a Viksit Bharat," he said.

Returning to the significance of India's 80th Independence Day, Adani said the occasion was both a celebration of the nation's achievements and a reminder of the responsibility every generation carries. Turning to the centenary of Independence, he said history would remember not only the infrastructure India built, but also the opportunities it created, the communities it strengthened and the hope it inspired.

A Call to the Adani Parivar

He concluded with a call to every member of the Adani Parivar and its partners to carry forward the lessons of the past two years with humility, integrity and a renewed sense of purpose.

The task ahead, he said, is not simply to build world-class businesses, but to build institutions that outlast individuals, expand opportunity and help build a stronger, more self-reliant India. Those institutions, guided by values and dedicated to service, will help realise the shared vision of Viksit Bharat.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)