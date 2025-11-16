Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to request the continuation of key projects, including keeping the Air Force Audit Branch in Dehradun and ensuring the state PWD maintains the Gwaldam-Nandkesari road.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a courtesy visit to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, urging the continuation of key Defence and infrastructure projects in the state.

According to the Uttarakhand CMO, CM Dhami requested the Union Minister to allow the Air Force Audit Branch to remain operational in Dehradun and to ensure that the maintenance work of the Gwaldam-Nandkesari-Tharali-Dewal-Mundoli-Wan motor road continues to be handled by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Strategic Importance of Dehradun Emphasized

Chief Minister Dhami informed that the Air Force Audit Branch has been functioning smoothly in Dehradun for a long time. Since the state shares borders with China and Nepal and houses several important military and security establishments, Dehradun holds significant strategic importance. As per the release, CM Dhami requested the Defence Minister to issue necessary directions to ensure that the Air Force Audit Branch continues to operate from Dehradun.

Call for PWD to Maintain Key Pilgrimage Route

The Chief Minister also urged that the maintenance and upkeep of the Gwaldam-Nandkesari-Tharali-Dewal-Mundoli-Wan motor road should remain with the Uttarakhand PWD in the future as well.

CM Dhami said that this route is the main pathway for the world-famous Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra, the next edition of which is proposed for 2026. Given the religious and cultural significance of this major event, it is essential that the route's maintenance be carried out locally by the Public Works Department. Uttarakhand CM added that, considering local conditions, coordination, and the need for prompt execution of works, the PWD is the most suitable department for maintaining this road, which will greatly benefit the upcoming pilgrimage as well as local commuters.

The Defence Minister assured the Chief Minister that the matters raised would be considered positively. (ANI)