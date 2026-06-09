Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the audio version of the ‘Meri Yojana’ book at the Secretariat to improve access to welfare scheme information. The initiative aims to simplify details of Central and State schemes and ensure benefits reach all eligible citizens across the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday launched the audio version of the ‘Meri Yojana’ book at the Secretariat. The initiative, prepared by the Programme Implementation Department, aims to simplify and consolidate information on welfare schemes for the public, making it more accessible and easier to understand. The Chief Minister said the initiative is a significant step towards ensuring that every eligible citizen receives timely information and benefits under various government schemes.

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All Central and State Schemes Explained in Simple Language

The Chief Minister said the book compiles information on both Central and State government schemes in simple language. It provides detailed guidance on eligibility criteria, benefits and application processes for programmes related to self-employment, skill development, education and women empowerment.

He also directed officials to continue exploring innovative methods to ensure that welfare schemes reach the last mile beneficiaries. He added that government orders and circulars should also be written in simple language to improve public understanding and accessibility.

PM Narendra Modi’s Leadership Highlighted

CM Dhami praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that he has become the country’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister. He said India is achieving new development milestones under his leadership and moving steadily towards the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

He added that the Central government is laying a strong foundation for long-term growth through new policies and reforms, which has also contributed to increased support and development projects in Uttarakhand.

Rapid Development in Key Infrastructure Sectors

The Chief Minister highlighted significant progress in Uttarakhand’s road, rail and air connectivity, attributing it to consistent financial support from the Centre. He said improvements in health, education and basic infrastructure have accelerated across the state.

He added that the government is focused on ensuring that the benefits of development reach remote and hilly regions, with several projects progressing at a fast pace to improve quality of life.

Self-Employment Schemes Boost Opportunities for Youth and Women

CM Dhami said the ‘double engine’ government has strengthened the state economy, leading to a steady rise in per capita income. He noted that schemes such as Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana, Mahak Kranti Yojana, Aroma Valley and Mission Apple are helping youth and women become self-reliant.

These initiatives, he said, are creating new avenues for self-employment and sustainable livelihoods across Uttarakhand.

Audio Version to Reach Wider Audience via Radio

Secretary of the Programme Implementation Department Deepak Kumar said the audio version of the ‘Meri Yojana’ book will be broadcast on Akashvani and other radio stations to ensure wider outreach. He added that four editions of the book have already been published, and a digital version is also available.

The audio edition is expected to further expand access to welfare scheme information, especially in remote areas. Director General of the Information Department Banshidhar Tiwari was also present at the event.