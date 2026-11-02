Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a revamped model primary school in his ancestral village, Nagla Tarai, highlighting his government's focus on modernizing educational infrastructure in border regions for better student outcomes.

CM Dhami Inaugurates Modernized School in Ancestral Village

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a newly upgraded Model Primary School in his ancestral village of Nagla Tarai during a one-day visit to his hometown of Khatima, dedicating the modernised educational facility to the local community.

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, the Chief Minister took a walk down memory lane, fondly recalling that he had received his own primary education at the very same school. Emphasising that education plays a foundational role in shaping the future of the youth, Dhami termed the settlement, located along the Indo-Nepal border, the "first village of India."

Reflecting on his childhood memories, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "This school holds a deeply personal connection for me as I received my primary education here. Today, dedicating this revamped model structure to the community brings immense satisfaction. Education is the key to empowering our children, and our government is consistently working to transform educational infrastructure so that students in every corner of Uttarakhand, particularly in border villages, have access to modern learning environments."

During his address, the Chief Minister highlighted several initiatives undertaken by the state government to upgrade school infrastructure and improve learning outcomes across Uttarakhand. Dhami reiterated the state's resolve to ensure that children from rural and border regions are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to compete on an equal footing.

Commemorating National Unity Day

Earlier on October 31, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the ‘Run for Unity’ program held at Pavilion Ground in Dehradun to mark National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas). The Chief Minister flagged off the participating youth, boosting their morale and delivering a strong message of national unity and integrity. On this occasion, he made several major announcements in the interest of youth, athletes, and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawans.

Paying rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, CM Dhami extended greetings for National Unity Day to the people of the state. He remarked, "Sardar Patel laid a strong foundation for India's unity and integrity through his iron will, farsightedness, and exceptional leadership, playing a historic role in integrating princely states to build a strong, united nation."

"Our foremost identity is being Indian. This very spirit inspires us to rise above mutual differences and work together for the unity, integrity, and development of the nation," the Chief Minister added. He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary has been celebrated as National Unity Day since 2014, and the Statue of Unity was built in Gujarat to immortalise his contributions. "Events like the ‘Run for Unity’ serve as vital mediums to take Sardar Patel's ideals to the masses," he said.