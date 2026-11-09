Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated Diwali at the RSS provincial office in Dehradun, meeting volunteers and sharing wishes while highlighting the festival's message of hope, unity and nation-building.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated Diwali at Tilak Road in Dehradun by visiting the RSS provincial office.

The Chief Minister lauded everyone with Diwali greetings and wished them well health, happiness and prosperity. The CM also emphasised the importance of Diwali as a cultural and spiritual event which brings positivity, hope and truth into our lives.

The CM stressed that Diwali is a message which carries a deeper meaning.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits RSS Provincial Office In Dehradun

The Chief Minister visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh provincial office at Tilak Road, Dehradun to celebrate Diwali. The CM interacted with RSS office bearers and members.

The Chief Minister wished everyone a happy and prosperous life while celebrating Diwali. He also wished everyone well and prayed for their wellbeing.

The visit helped the Chief Minister to celebrate Diwali with members and wished them Diwali greetings.

Diwali Represents Indian Culture And Spiritual Awareness: CM Dhami

Dhami said Diwali represents India's culture, spiritual awareness and tradition. He said that Diwali should not be seen as a simply celebration involving lights but that there is a deeper meaning behind it which encourages people to be positive.

It inspires people to turn away from darkness and move towards light. It helps people to turn away from disappointment and embrace hope. It also encourages people to seek truth over lies.

The spiritual messages from Diwali help us to embrace positivity.

CM Stresses Social Harmony, Friendship And Nation Building

Dhami said Diwali helps to encourage social harmony, friendship and service. Festivals help to create positivity within communities and brings people together.

The CM said that events like these are not only important to make us happy but can also remind us of our responsibilities.

The CM said that we should all work together to build our nation. Everyone should work hard and honestly to complete their roles. If we all work together we can help our society and country to prosper.

This speech focused on working together, friendship and how we should keep our values.