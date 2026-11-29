CM Yogi Adityanath launched 104 development projects worth Rs 502 crore at GIDA's 37th Foundation Day in Gorakhpur. The event included a three-day trade show highlighting local startups, women entrepreneurs, and industrial advancements.

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 104 development projects worth over Rs 502 crore on the occasion of the 37th Foundation Day of the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA). During his visit, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the three-day Gorakhpur Trade Show, touring the stalls and interacting with local entrepreneurs, young innovators, and visitors. The trade show featured a wide array of products ranging from eco-friendly startups and One District One Product (ODOP) items to handmade goods and industrial drones.

Entrepreneur Sangeeta Pandey, owner of Siddhi Vinayak Packer and Printer, noted that her Rs 8-crore terracotta packaging project is among the initiatives allotted under the Rs 502 crore package announced by the Chief Minister. Highlighting the industrial transformation in the region, she said, "Gorakhpur used to be very backward, and there was a huge lack of industries here. Today, with the arrival of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, entrepreneurs have found relief, and new startups have emerged." She also lauded the strong presence of women entrepreneurs at the event, adding that government schemes are empowering women and connecting them with self-employment.

Among the attractions at the fair was 13-year-old Adira Singh's stall for her eco-friendly startup, 'NV Raksha'. Aiming to replace one lakh plastic toothbrushes with bamboo alternatives within 90 days, Adira showcased bamboo toothbrushes, neem combs, and plantable paper pencils and pens embedded with seeds. Sharing her interaction with the Chief Minister, Adira said, "I met Maharaj ji today, and he supported me. He looked at my products, praised my work, and even mentioned that he used datun during his childhood."

Exhibitors from outside the district also expressed optimism about the three-day trade fair. Amit Kumar, a moong dal seller from Moradabad, said it was his first time in Gorakhpur and expressed happiness over meeting the Chief Minister, expecting footfall to rise over the weekend. Prachi, another stall operator from Moradabad participating under the ODOP initiative, recalled how the Chief Minister's advice helped upgrade her business. "Earlier, at the trade fair in Lucknow, my lentils were packed in polythene, and he advised improving the packaging and creating a brand. This time, I packed them in boxes, and he appreciated the improvement and asked the department to further support branding it," she said, thanking CM Adityanath for the opportunity. Her young daughter, Vachi, also excitedly recounted how the Chief Minister visited their stall, praised the packaging, and gifted her a chocolate.

Handmade chocolate entrepreneur Ayushi, who has been setting up stalls for the past four years and caters to corporate gifting, said hosting such trade shows locally gives regional businesses a major boost. "Earlier, we used to hear about such fairs happening only in Delhi and Noida. Now that it is happening in Gorakhpur, we get the best response right here," she said. The trade show also showcased technological innovations, including multi-purpose drones designed for agricultural spraying, industrial monitoring, logistics, and healthcare projects capable of transporting up to 5 kg of blood and medical supplies.

Visitors praised the scale of the event and the broader infrastructure push in the region. Neeraj Singh, a local social worker visiting the fair, said, "Such trade shows were earlier held only in big cities like Delhi. Under Maharaj ji's leadership, GIDA and Gorakhpur are developing rapidly—from a new zoo to four-lane highways; his vision to take Uttar Pradesh forward is clearly visible on the ground." (ANI)