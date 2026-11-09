CM Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated Uttarakhand's 26th Foundation Day by paying tribute to statehood movement martyrs and crediting PM Narendra Modi for significant development support in infrastructure, education, and tourism over 12 years.

Uttarakhand Commemorates 26th Foundation Day

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday paid floral tributes to the martyrs of the statehood movement on the occasion of the state's 26th Foundation Day and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support and development initiatives in the state. The chief minister paid floral tributes to the martyrs at the Martyrs' Memorial located at the Shaheed Sthal, Court Campus premises in Dehradun.

Dhami also remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, during whose tenure Uttarakhand was formed, and reiterated the state's commitment to fulfilling his vision that the third decade of the 21st century would belong to Uttarakhand. Speaking to reporters at Police Lines in Dehradun, the Chief Minister paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during the statehood movement and extended his greetings to the people on the occasion.

CM Dhami Honors Martyrs and Visionary Leaders

CM Dhami says, "On the occasion of our State Foundation Day, I pay my heartfelt tributes to all our martyrs and the activists who made the ultimate sacrifice to secure the state of Uttarakhand. It is our firm resolve to build an Uttarakhand that fulfils the dreams of those who fought for it and gave their lives for its creation. On this occasion, I also wish to fondly remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee, under whose tenure as Prime Minister, Uttarakhand was formed... We aspire for our Uttarakhand to become the finest state in India..."

"On the occasion of the State Foundation Day, I pay tribute to all those who laid down their lives for the State movement. After a long struggle by them, with their sacrifices, our State was formed. I also extend my best wishes to the people of the state. I also remember former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on this occasion; Uttarakhand was formed during his tenure," CM Dhami said.

Development Initiatives and Gratitude to Centre

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the Centre had extended significant support to Uttarakhand through various development projects over the past 12 years. "Today, I express gratitude to PM Narendra Modi that in his 12 years of tenure, he gave several projects to Uttarakhand and furthered development projects. He has great affection for Uttarakhand. Today, he gave a message to the people of the state, expressing his affinity for the state...This makes it very clear that the PM has such emotional ties with the state...I express gratitude to him," he said.

Recalling Vajpayee's vision for Uttarakhand, Dhami said the state government would continue working towards achieving the goal. "He had said that the third decade of the 21st century would belong to Uttarakhand. That is a goal for us; we will continue to go ahead with that," the Chief Minister added.

Honoring Sacrifice and Future Progress

Earlier, Dhami paid floral tributes at the Martyrs' Memorial at Shaheed Sthal, located within the Court Campus premises in Dehradun, to honour those who laid down their lives for the creation of the state. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the sacrifices and contributions of the martyrs of the statehood movement would always remain unforgettable.

"On the occasion of Uttarakhand State Foundation Day, floral tributes were offered at the Martyrs' Memorial in Dehradun to honour the immortal martyrs of the statehood movement, acknowledging their struggle, sacrifice, and dedication. The contribution of these martyrs, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the creation of the state, will always remain unforgettable," he said.

Highlighting the state's development journey as it enters its 26th year, Dhami said Uttarakhand had overcome several challenges and achieved significant milestones across various sectors. He further said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the support of the Central Government, the state was making steady progress in roads, railways, healthcare, education, tourism and infrastructure. Cabinet Minister Khajan Dass and other distinguished guests were also present on the occasion.

In a separate post on X, Dhami replied to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the good wishes and warm message sent to him on the occasion of State Foundation Day. "On behalf of all the people of the state, I express my heartfelt gratitude to you, respected Union Home Minister, for the good wishes and warm message you sent on the occasion of Uttarakhand State Foundation Day. Your special affection, guidance, and support for Uttarakhand have consistently provided strength to the state’s development journey. Your blessings inspire us to pursue, with even greater resolve, our commitment to building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant Uttarakhand—while upholding the cultural heritage, rich traditions, and developmental aspirations of this 'Devbhoomi' (Land of the Gods)," the post read.

Uttarakhand was formed on November 9, 2000, during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, following a prolonged statehood movement. (ANI)

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