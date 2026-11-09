Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviews preparations for the November 13 Pravasi Uttarakhandi Conference in Dehradun, focusing on diaspora participation, investment, tourism and state development.

In order to strengthen the bonding between people from the state who have made a name for themselves in their respective fields in the country as well as abroad, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a review meeting regarding the preparation of the upcoming 3rd Pravasi Uttarakhandi Conference.

"In order to make the conference grand and well organised with positive results, it needs to be ensured that all arrangements are done well before time. Responsibilities should be given to respective departments to ensure that the conference is grand and well organised. The contribution of Uttarakhandis in terms of experience, skills and resources should be considered," the Chief Minister said while addressing a meeting of senior officials at his residence.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Preparations For Pravasi Uttarakhandi Conference

The review meeting was held at the Chief Minister's residence against the backdrop of reviewing the preparations for the third edition of Pravasi Uttarakhandi Conference to be organised at Doon University, Dehradun.

"The responsibilities of respective departments should be clearly defined. There should be proper monitoring to ensure that everything is arranged properly before the start of the programme," he added,

"It must be well planned and should not be just a mere formality."

Uttarakhand diaspora to contribute their expertise

Emphasising on the success stories of Uttarakhandis in various parts of the country as well as globally, the Chief Minister said that the hard work and dedication has brought the state fame.

"Uttarakhandis working in various professions have lots of knowledge and experience. We want to utilise this strength of our people to help develop the state."

Apart from this, the conference will also help connect people living away from their hometowns with their roots and encourage them to play an active role in the development of Uttarakhand. "Ensure that the interaction is meaningful and suggestions given by the people can be kept in consideration," he added.

Focus on Investment, Self employment and Tourism

The Chief Minister also emphasised on connecting the people of the diaspora with investment and self employment opportunities available in the state.

"Tourism, education and health sector are very important areas where Uttarakhandis outside the state and the country can play an active role. We want to utilise the conference to find realistic ways to include their ideas in our development plans," he added.

Special sessions on contribution of diaspora

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the conference would be held at Dr Nityanand Auditorium, Doon University. Special sessions like Role of the Diaspora in Developed Uttarakhand and Flight of Determination: Uttarakhand's Youth From Struggles to Success would be held.

The session will focus on the success stories of people from Uttarakhand and how they can contribute to the future of the state.

Chief Minister also instructed officials to showcase the rich folk culture, traditions and culture of the state. "Proper arrangements should be made to ensure cleanliness, beautification, security and traffic management," he added.

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, senior officials, Vice Chancellor of Doon University Professor Surekha Dangwal and Dehradun District Magistrate Dr Ashish Chauhan were present.