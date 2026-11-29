NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar has urged party leadership to oppose the upcoming Delimitation Bill, alleging political bias by the BJP and arguing that the legislation lacks a valid statistical basis without the latest census data.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar has written to party working president and MP Supriya Sule, urging her and other party MPs to vote against the proposed delimitation Bill, alleging that the BJP was attempting to push the legislation for political gains.

In a letter addressed to Sule and shared on social media, Pawar said he was writing with "deep unease and pain" as party patriarch Sharad Pawar was currently unwell and, according to him, not in a position to take any policy decision. "Our leader, respected Sharadchandra Pawar Saheb, is currently not in a position to take any policy decision due to his ill health. His condition has caused concern among all of us, but we also believe that he will recover fully soon," he wrote.

Pawar said discussions about supporting the delimitation Bill had caused concern among people in Maharashtra who believe in progressive ideology. "At such a difficult time, the ongoing discussions about supporting the delimitation Bill have come as a major shock to people in the state who believe in progressive ideology," he said.

Questioning the basis of the proposed exercise, Pawar alleged that the Bill, based on the 2001 Census, would not ensure representation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in proportion to their population and that the communities could have to bear the consequences for another 25 years. "Based on the 25-year-old Census conducted in 2001, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will not get seats in proportion to their population, and they will have to bear this injustice for the next 25 years," he wrote.

He argued that the ongoing Census would provide updated population figures and that delimitation could be carried out constitutionally in 2029 on that basis. Questioning the urgency behind the proposed legislation, he alleged that the BJP was pushing it because of concerns about its electoral prospects under the existing constituency boundaries.

Pawar also questioned the transparency of the delimitation exercise, alleging that the BJP's past actions had raised doubts about whether the process would be impartial. "Given the BJP's basic nature, no one can believe that the delimitation of constituencies will be carried out transparently," he said, referring to the party's exercise in Assam, which he alleged involved gerrymandering. He further questioned the composition of the proposed delimitation committee and asked whether the Leader of the Opposition would be given the chairperson's position, saying the government's response would reveal its intentions.

Pawar also argued that women's reservation and delimitation were separate issues, pointing out that Parliament had passed the women's reservation Bill in 2023 and that his party had supported it. "The women's reservation Bill was passed by Parliament in 2023, and our party also supported it. Therefore, it can be implemented even at this moment. Why is it not being done?" he asked.

Appealing to Sule to consider the concerns of party workers, office-bearers, voters and ordinary citizens, Pawar said the party should not compromise its ideological position because of pressure from leaders seeking to align with the ruling establishment. "Those who want to go with the ruling establishment may do so. Let their true faces come out. But why should we become partners in this wrongdoing?" he wrote.

He also urged party MPs and MLAs to stand firm and not compromise the Constitution for the sake of power, saying the party's responsibility extended beyond the views of elected representatives. Pawar said that he personally and lakhs of party workers opposed the delimitation Bill and appealed to Sule and other party MPs to publicly declare their opposition. "I request you, as a colleague and a member of the family, to vote against the delimitation Bill that will be introduced in Parliament tomorrow. Not only that, announce today itself that we are against this Bill and provide relief to the lakhs of distressed workers and progressive people who love Pawar Saheb," he said.

He said such a decision would uphold Sharad Pawar's legacy of progressive, egalitarian and democratic values and strengthen the self-respect of Maharashtra. The NCP-SP has reiterated its support to the NDA on the Delimitation Bill. The appeal comes ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. (ANI)