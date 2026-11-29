INDIA bloc leaders will meet on November 30 to finalize their strategy against the government's proposed Delimitation Bill, which aims to expand the Lok Sabha to 850 seats, amidst efforts to persuade the DMK to join the opposition.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): INDIA bloc floor leaders from both Houses of Parliament will meet on Monday (November 30) to chalk out a joint strategy and decide their stand and course of action on the proposed Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026. The meeting will convene at 9.45 am in Room G-19 in the New Parliament House. The meeting comes ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories.

Meanwhile, today, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with other INDIA bloc leaders, met DMK President MK Stalin at his residence in Chennai to persuade the party to reconsider its stance on the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill. The meeting comes amid differences over the proposed delimitation exercise, with the Congress seeking the DMK's support in opposing the legislation ahead of the special sitting of Parliament. Earlier, Stalin held consultations with key party functionaries at Kurinji Illam, the residence of Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Greenways Road in Chennai, ahead of his meeting with senior INDIA bloc leaders.

Ahead of the meeting, Rahul Gandhi urged Stalin and the DMK to join hands with the INDIA bloc in opposing the proposed delimitation exercise, saying the parties must defeat the legislation together in the national interest and to protect the Constitution. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc and I are going to Chennai to meet Thiru MK Stalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the delimitation Constitutional amendment bills." He further alleged that increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats would give the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) an opportunity to redraw the country's electoral map to suit their political interests. "An expansion to 850 seats will finish democracy in India. It will give BJP-RSS unlimited space to redraw India's entire electoral map to their advantage. Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu’s interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together," he added. (ANI)