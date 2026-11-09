CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tributes to Uttarakhand statehood martyrs on the state's 26th Foundation Day, highlighting the role of youth, farmers, and women in shaping a prosperous future for the Devbhoomi, while recalling the vision of Atal Vajpayee.

CM Dhami Honors Martyrs on Foundation Day

On the occasion of the state’s 26th Foundation Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday paid floral tributes to the fallen heroes of the Uttarakhand statehood movement at the Martyrs’ Memorial at Shaheed Sthal, located within the Court Campus premises in Dehradun. Speaking on the occasion, Dhami paid tribute to the martyrs and activists who sacrificed their lives for the creation of Uttarakhand. “On the occasion of our State Foundation Day, I pay my heartfelt tributes to all our martyrs and the activists who made the ultimate sacrifice to secure the state of Uttarakhand. It is our firm resolve to build an Uttarakhand that fulfils the dreams of those who fought for it and gave their lives for its creation,” the CM said.

Reflecting on State Formation and Vision

The Chief Minister also remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, during whose tenure Uttarakhand was formed. “On this occasion, I also wish to fondly remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee, under whose tenure as Prime Minister, Uttarakhand was formed. We aspire for our Uttarakhand to become the finest state in India,” Dhami said.

Uttarakhand Foundation Day, also known as Uttarakhand Divas, is observed annually on November 9. The state was formed in the year 2000 as the 27th state of India, carved out of Uttar Pradesh. Largely a hilly state and located at the foothills of the Himalayan mountains, the state has international boundaries with China (Tibet) in the north and Nepal in the east.

Recognizing the Architects of Progress

Earlier, n a post on X, Dhami said the day reminds everyone of the dedication, sacrifice and resolve of the activists who fought to establish the state. "On this sacred occasion, let us all pledge to cherish the rich culture, glorious traditions and natural heritage of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, and to take our state to new heights of development, progress and prosperity. Jai Hind! Jai Uttarakhand!" he said.

Dhami also shared a video message, in which he described farmers, workers, women, tribal communities and youth as the true heroes of the state's development journey. "The true heroes of this development journey are our farmers, who cultivate gold from the soil; our worker brothers, who lay the foundation of progress with their sweat; our women, who preserve traditions and values while becoming self-reliant; our tribal communities, who cherish the heritage of water, forest, and land; and our youth, popularly known as Gen Z, who, while staying connected to their roots, give Devbhoomi global recognition through technology and startups," he said in the video.

समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को उत्तराखण्ड राज्य स्थापना दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। यह गौरवशाली दिवस हमें अपने राज्य के निर्माण के लिए संघर्ष करने वाले आंदोलनकारियों के त्याग, बलिदान और संकल्प का स्मरण कराता है। आइए, इस पावन अवसर पर हम सभी देवभूमि उत्तराखण्ड की समृद्ध संस्कृति, गौरवशाली परंपराओं और प्राकृतिक विरासत को संजोने तथा राज्य को विकास, प्रगति और समृद्धि के नए आयामों तक पहुंचाने का संकल्प लें। जय हिन्द! जय उत्तराखण्ड! — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 9, 2026

Calling Uttarakhand a land of penance for sages and saints, the Chief Minister said 'Sanatan' culture, folk traditions, holy shrines, and scenic valleys and mountain ranges are the state's true identity. "Preserving them is our foremost duty," he said.