Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited ailing UKD leader Diwakar Bhatt in hospital. He later made a surprise visit to ISBT Dehradun, where he expressed strong displeasure over poor cleanliness and even picked up a broom to clean.

CM Dhami Visits Ailing UKD Leader

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Indresh Mahant Hospital in Dehradun today, where he met senior Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) leader and former MLA Diwakar Bhatt. Bhatt is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital due to health-related issues. The Chief Minister spoke with the doctors to inquire about Bhatt's health and instructed them to ensure that all necessary medical facilities required for his treatment are provided without delay. He also met Diwakar Bhatt personally, inquired about his well-being, and wished him a speedy recovery.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Surprise Inspection at ISBT Dehradun

Earlier in the day, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister made a surprise visit to ISBT Dehradun, reaching directly from the Secretariat to inspect the arrangements on the ground. Dhami closely reviewed cleanliness in the premises, passenger facilities, operational arrangements, and transportation management.

Expresses Displeasure Over Poor Sanitation

During the inspection, the Chief Minister expressed strong displeasure after noticing garbage scattered at several locations. He stated that negligence in maintaining cleanliness at important public places like ISBT would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He even picked up a broom himself to clean the area, sending a clear message to officials that cleanliness drives must be visible on the ground, not just on paper.

Strict Directives Issued for Cleanliness

The Chief Minister issued strict instructions to the Transport Department and MDDA officials to ensure regular cleaning of the ISBT premises, install cleanliness-related signboards at all locations, and provide passengers with a pollution-free, dust-free, and waste-free environment. (ANI)