Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in a plantation drive for Harela festival in Pauri Garhwal. He also reviewed the Shri Dhanvantari Dham Herbal World and inspected the progress of the Science City project in Dehradun.

CM Promotes Green Initiatives and Ayurveda on Harela

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday participated in a large-scale plantation drive at Malagram in Yamkeshwar block of Pauri Garhwal district on the occasion of the Harela festival and planted a sapling to promote the message of environmental conservation and greener Uttarakhand.

During his visit, the Chief Minister toured the Shri Dhanvantari Dham Herbal World Himalaya and reviewed its collection of rare medicinal plants, ongoing research activities and Ayurveda-based innovations. He also inspected the meditation hut located within the premises.

Highlighting Uttarakhand's rich biodiversity, Himalayan medicinal flora and traditional Ayurvedic knowledge, Dhami said the state's natural heritage is invaluable not only for India but for the entire world. He stressed the need for conservation and scientific research, stating that such initiatives would strengthen environmental protection while promoting the cultivation of medicinal plants, Ayurveda-based research, herbal tourism and creating new livelihood and self-employment opportunities for local youth.

Located at Malagram, Shri Dhanvantari Dham Herbal World Himalaya is a unique herbal park of its kind in the country, where rare herbs and medicinal plants sourced from different states and Himalayan regions are being scientifically conserved and cultivated. The facility is emerging as an important centre integrating traditional systems of medicine with modern scientific research. CM Dhami also planted a sapling in the premises of Shri Dhanvantari Dham along with Yog Guru Baba Ramdev.

Science City Project Review

Earlier, Dhami inspected the ongoing construction of the Science City project at the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) and participated in the Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP) symposium. He addressed the gathering on Monday and said that the Science City project in Dehradun is progressing rapidly and, in the coming years, will emerge as a leading centre for science, innovation and research, not only for Uttarakhand but for students, researchers and scientists from across the country. (ANI)