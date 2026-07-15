Bengaluru Police arrested several people, including revenue officials, for trying to illegally seize six acres of land worth over Rs 100 crore. The land, owned by the Sri Adi Chunchanagiri Education Trust, was targeted using forged documents.

In a major land fraud case, Bengaluru Police have arrested several accused for allegedly attempting to illegally grab six acres of land worth over Rs 100 crore belonging to the Sri Adi Chunchanagiri Education Trust by creating fake documents.

Details of the Fraudulent Scheme

According to the release, the land in question is part of 45 acres in Survey No. 43 of Kambipura Village, Kengeri Hobli, Bengaluru South Taluk, belonging to the Sri Adi Chunchanagiri Education Trust. Police said accused Francis, in collusion with some Revenue Department officials, created fake legal heirship, death certificate and grant certificate documents for the year 1960-61 in the name of one Arogyaswamy, claiming that he was the son and legal heir. Using these documents, the accused allegedly mutated six acres of land out of the 45 acres granted to the Trust and attempted to encroach upon it.

Arrests and Legal Action

Based on a complaint filed by officials of the Sri Adi Chunchanagiri Education Trust on June 10, 2026, Kumbalgodu Police registered FIR No. 140/2026 under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(2), 336(3), 329(3), 340(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. During the investigation, Kengeri Police arrested the accused who allegedly attempted to illegally grab the six-acre land by creating fake legal heirship, death certificate and grant certificate documents.

Those arrested have been identified as Francis, Arogyaswamy, Srinivasu, Narendrakumar and Johnson. The arrested Revenue Department officials have been identified as Deputy Tahsildars Deepak and M.P. Ravi, Village Accountants Rajanna and Kirankumar, Arun Kumar, and Village Administrative Officers Shivaprasad and Satish Kumar.

Absconding Accused and Further Probe

Police said the main accused, Arogyaswamy, along with Revenue Department staff Srikant, Manjunath and Ravindra, who allegedly helped create the fake documents and carry out the illegal mutation, are absconding. The investigation has also revealed that the same group created fake documents to allegedly grab other parcels of land. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)