Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, urging him to build new international standard airports at Warangal and Adilabad. He highlighted their strategic importance for regional development and job creation.

Discussions on Warangal Airport Project

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy urged Union Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu to ensure the upcoming new airports at Warangal ( Mamnoor) and Adilabad are constructed to international standards. The Chief Minister highlighted the strategic and commercial advantages of the two new airports in view of their locations in Telangana.

According to a release, the CM met Rammohan Naidu at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the Civil Aviation Ministry's office in Delhi, on Tuesday. During the meeting, Revanth Reddy held extensive discussions with the Union Minister regarding the Warangal airport project.

CM Revanth Reddy briefed Rammohan Naidu about the strategic location of the important city of Warangal, which is already connected by rail and road networks, and the hub of Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, Kazipet Coach Factory and other industries. The Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that Warangal would witness robust growth in the industry once the airport started flight operations.

Warangal would emerge as a central hub for the North Telangana districts of the erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, and Khammam regions, as well as Nalgonda, the CM said, and requested Rammohan Naidu to provide the provision of MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), air cargo, and hangar facilities at the Warangal airport.

Noting that land acquisition has already been completed, CM Revanth Reddy urged the Minister to invite tenders and commence the works expeditiously. The union minister has been requested to complete the airport construction and is ready for inauguration by June 2, 2028.

During the discussion on Warangal airport designs, the Chief Minister asserted that Warangal's rich heritage of Kakatiya history and culture should be reflected. Rammohan Naidu responded positively to CM's suggestion.

Proposals for Adilabad Airport and Seaplanes

The Union Minister also assured that the CM's request to establish a civil airport alongside the Defence-run airport in Adilabad will be taken into consideration. Required land for both airports would be acquired and handed over.

The establishment of MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), air cargo, and hangar facilities at the Adilabad airport on the lines of Warangal Airport and Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) at both the Warangal and Adilabad airports were also discussed in the meeting.

CM Revanth Reddy suggested to the Union Minister that the feasibility of operating seaplanes between Hussain Sagar and Prakasam Barrage be examined. Rammohan Naidu asked the Chief Minister to submit the necessary proposals for this initiative.

Nalgonda MP Raghuveer Reddy, R&B Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, Government Advisor K. Ramakrishna Rao, Special Secretary (Coordination) Advait Kumar Singh, Civil Aviation Secretary Muralidhar Mohol, and Airports Authority of India Chairman Vipin Kumar, among others, participated in the meeting.

CM and Union Minister on Development and Cooperation

Speaking to the media following a meeting with Union Minister Rammohan Naidu, the Chief Minister asserted that airports play an important role in national development. "Telangana Government is striving to foster development and create jobs for the youth in Telangana through the expansion of airport infrastructure," he said.

The CM mentioned that the Central Government is cooperating on various issues, and he is meeting with Union Ministers to discuss matters whenever challenges arise. "The State Government is ready to furnish adequate information to the centre and bridge the gap through mutual communication," the Chief Minister advised, "to stop politicising his visit to Delhi to meet Union Ministers regarding development-related issues."

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu observed that many countries have achieved growth through airports. Addressing the media alongside Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the union minister noted that states across the country are competing to establish airports and commended the Telangana government for creating history by completing the necessary land acquisition for an airport faster than any other state in the country.

The Union Minister expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for responding promptly. Rammohan Naidu suggested that other states in the country should emulate Telangana's approach regarding land acquisition and other related matters.

Responding to a question, Union Minister Rammohan Naidu stated that the airport's design would reflect the culture of Warangal. (ANI)