Tripura CM Manik Saha said development is the government's top priority, following PM Modi's vision. He made the remarks after inaugurating 11 projects worth Rs 105.73 crore in Gomati district, highlighting healthcare and infrastructure focus.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said the state government was working for the development and welfare of the people by following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, asserting that development remained the government's top priority.

Addressing a programme after inaugurating 11 projects worth Rs 105.73 crore at Rajarshi Hall in Udaipur under Gomati district, Saha said both the state and Central governments were committed to development and public welfare. "Our main agenda is development. Our BJP government in the state and the Central government always work for development. In the last 12 years of PM Modi, the country has witnessed massive development, and we have been working to provide public welfare schemes," the Chief Minister said.

Healthcare Initiatives

Highlighting the state's healthcare initiatives, Saha said the government was focusing on early detection of non-communicable diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cancer, chronic kidney disease (CKD) and alcoholic fatty liver disease. He said annual screening of people above 30 years of age was being carried out with a target of covering 15 lakh people every year.

The Chief Minister said the state had launched initiatives such as the Mukhyamantri Niramaya Arogya Abhiyan, Lab Network and the Stop Diarrhoea programme to strengthen healthcare services. He said a newly inaugurated civil hospital had started functioning with 50 beds and all major departments, while outpatient services would be available round the clock. Saha added that similar facilities would be developed in the remaining 19 Municipal and Nagar Panchayat areas, with government hospitals being upgraded on the lines of corporate hospitals.

Infrastructure and Economic Growth

Referring to infrastructure development, Saha said projects worth around Rs 1,500 crore were inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid during the previous financial year, while projects worth over Rs 121 crore had been launched so far in the current financial year. "We are working for the development of infrastructure. We have expanded our capital expenditure and kept Rs 10,000 crore for infrastructure. This government only thinks about the public," said Dr. Saha.

Dr. Saha also spoke about the Destination Tripura Conclave 2026, where over 1,200 people came from other states as well as from foreign countries. "We had targeted MoUs worth Rs 1 lakh crore, but it stood at Rs 1.21 lakh crore. "PM Modi has given us the HIRA Model, and people are now well aware of Tripura. We have implemented many flagship projects as well as state government schemes, which are benefiting the people. Our GSDP has significantly increased. We have received over 350 national awards. We are implementing many projects for the next generation," said Dr. Saha.

During the meeting, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Minister Tinku Roy, MLA Abhishek Debroy, MLA Jitendra Majumder, Secretary Kiran Gitte, and other officials were present. (ANI)