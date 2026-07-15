SP chief Akhilesh Yadav urged activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast at the CJP's Jantar Mantar protest, offering full support. He slammed the BJP, linking the NEET scam to a 'divine signal'. Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Uddhav Thackeray also backed the protest.

Akhilesh Yadav Urges Sonam Wangchuk to End Fast, Slams BJP

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday spoke to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and appealed to him to call off his fast during the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. Yadav said he had called the Ladakh activist to enquire about his condition and extended the party's "open support" to Wangchuk's satyagraha. He urged Wangchuk to heed the appeals coming from across the country and the world, and to pause the protest for a few days to recover.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said Wangchuk should help expand the campaign against a "negative, corrupt, dishonest, anti-democracy, communal" government.

"After speaking with the world-renowned Shri Sonam Wangchuk ji over the phone, I learned about his health and appealed to him to break his fast. We extend our open support to his satyagraha. We believe that he should consider this request in the public interest. The aspiration of the entire youth power of the country, their guardians, families, and relatives is the same, because the nation is in great need of his moral strength; therefore, accepting the appeals coming from the entire world, he should break his fast, take a few days for health recovery, accumulate new energy, and then rejoin a new movement. With humble insistence, we urge him to expand the movements against the 'negative, corrupt, dishonest, anti-democracy, communal BJP' across the entire country and become an unbroken chain of public unity," he said on X.

Links NEET Scam, Ayodhya Theft to 'Divine Signal'

Yadav also linked recent controversies to a larger moral crisis. He referred to the NEET exam paper leak and an alleged theft at the Ayodhya Ram temple as a "profound divine signal. He further alleged that while global media was expressing concern for Wangchuk's health, India's democratic image was "being severely shattered worldwide under BJP rule."

"The exposure of the heinous sin of theft in the temple after the NEET exam scam is also a profound divine signal. Doctors are seen as gods on earth. We all believe in the deep connection between temples and medicine. There is also a psychological connection between religious morale and medicine. Just as the entire world's media appears concerned for Shri Sonam Wangchuk ji, another side of this is that India's democratic image is being severely shattered worldwide under BJP rule. We pray for Shri Sonam Wangchuk ji's swift recovery to good health," the post added.

Uddhav Thackeray Backs Protest

Earlier on Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray extended support to the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, backing climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke over their demands related to alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak controversy.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray said the issue was not political but concerned the future of the country's youth, urging people and political parties to come together to raise their voice. "We need to stay awake. Sleeping won't work. The situation in the country is very strange. This is not a political issue. This is about the country. The country needs to wake up. That is why all political parties should come together for this," Thackeray said.