Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami laid the foundation for a Rs 11.41 crore bridge in Sitarganj. The bridge over the Sisauna River will benefit 50,000 people and reduce travel distance to SIDCUL Sitarganj by 9 kilometres.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a 150-meter span CC bridge over the Sisauna River, to be constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 11.41 crore, connecting Shaktifarm with the SIDCUL area in Sitarganj.

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On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the construction of this important bridge would directly benefit nearly 50,000 people in the region and reduce the distance to SIDCUL Sitarganj and the Sisouna Block Office by around 9 kilometres. He stated that the bridge would not only ensure smoother connectivity but also accelerate the economic and social development of the area.

State-wide Development Initiatives

The Chief Minister said that with the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand is setting new benchmarks in development and prosperity. "The state government is continuously working to strengthen roads, education, healthcare, drinking water, and other basic infrastructure facilities from urban centres to remote mountainous regions," he said.

Development Projects in Udham Singh Nagar

He added that several ambitious projects are being implemented for the development of Udham Singh Nagar district and the Shaktifarm-Sitarganj region. The Chief Minister further said that a modern dairy processing unit for the production of milk powder, ice cream, and cheese is being established in Shaktifarm through the PPP model. Alongside this, the construction of an Aqua Park at Prahlad Palsia, being developed at a cost of around Rs 54 crore, is progressing rapidly, with nearly 75 per cent of the work already completed.

To provide better healthcare facilities to local residents, the PHC has been upgraded into a 30-bed CHC. In addition, work on the Sitarganj-Tanakpur four-lane road, modern drainage systems, various motor roads, and multi-storey parking facilities is also underway.

The Chief Minister said that in Kichha, Udham Singh Nagar district, construction of a satellite centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences is in progress on 100 acres of land at an estimated cost of around Rs 351 crore. Efforts are also being made toward the development of an international-level airport at Pantnagar.

Furthermore, projects such as the Gadarpur and Khatima bypasses, bus terminals at Khatima and Kichha, sports stadiums, cycling tracks, athletics tracks, and industrial initiatives are giving the region a new identity.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has revived the Jamrani Multipurpose Dam Project, which will play a historic role in meeting the drinking water and irrigation needs of the Terai region. "In the interest of farmers, the support price of sugarcane has also been increased by Rs 30 per quintal."

Commitment to Project Completion and Governance

He added that the state government ensures that every development project initiated is completed within a stipulated timeframe and dedicated to the public.

The Chief Minister stated that along with development, the state government remains committed to preserving cultural values, promoting social harmony, and ensuring transparent governance.

He said that a strict anti-copying law has been implemented in the state to make recruitment processes transparent, as a result of which more than 32,000 youth have secured opportunities in government services over the past four and a half years. (ANI)