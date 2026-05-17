TDP's Deepak Reddy hailed CM Chandrababu Naidu's 'visionary' decision to provide financial aid for the third and fourth child. The move aims to tackle Andhra Pradesh's declining population and is part of the 'Swarna Andhra Vision 2047'.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National Spokesperson Deepak Reddy on Sunday said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emerged as a visionary leader by identifying the long-term demographic challenges facing the state and introducing financial assistance for families having a third and fourth child.

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Swarna Andhra Vision 2047

According to Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Reddy said the Andhra Pradesh government is encouraging larger families as part of its long-term development strategy under the 'Swarna Andhra Vision 2047.' He stated that the state aims to achieve a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of USD 2.4 trillion and raise per capita income (PPP) to Rs 55 lakh by 2047 and stressed that addressing population decline is crucial to achieving these ambitious goals.

Countering Declining Fertility Rate

He further said that "Andhra Pradesh is among the first states in India" to proactively recognise the issue and initiate corrective measures well in advance. He pointed out that while some northern Indian states continue to maintain a Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of around 3, Andhra Pradesh's TFR has dropped sharply to nearly 1.5. According to him, this declining population trend could create serious demographic and economic challenges in the future, including a possible reduction in the state's parliamentary representation during future delimitation exercises.

Learning from Global Trends

Reddy said the Andhra Pradesh government has taken note of global demographic trends, where several countries are already facing population decline and ageing population issues.

He added that many nations have introduced financial incentives to encourage childbirth. (ANI)