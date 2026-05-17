Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, echoing Rahul Gandhi, has termed the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak a 'failure of the government' and demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, calling him 'destructive' for the youth's future.

Echoing Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET-UG paper leak, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Sunday termed it as a "failure of the government", calling on Pradhan to resign from the post.

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Speaking to the media, Wadettiwar said that Pradhan being the Education Minister is "destructive" for the youth's future. "This is a failure of the government, this shows their apathy towards education...a person like him seated on the chair of Education Minister is destructive for the future of the youth," he said.

Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre Over NEET-UG Irregularities

Earlier, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP-led Central government over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2026 and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Congress MP also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" over the issue.

"NEET 2024: Paper leaked. Exam not cancelled. Minister did not resign. CBI set up an investigation. A committee was formed. NEET 2026: Paper leaked. Exam cancelled. Minister still did not resign. CBI is investigating again. Another committee will be formed. Mr. Modi, the country is asking you some questions - answer them! Why are paper leaks happening repeatedly? Why are you silent time and again on this "exam paper discussion"? Why aren't you dismissing the Education Minister who keeps failing repeatedly?," he said on X.

The remarks come amid mounting controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination after allegations of a paper leak and subsequent cancellation of the exam.

CBI Investigation and Arrests

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday produced accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi and sought 14 days' custody for further investigation. Mandhare is part of the National Testing Agency (NTA) panel and served as an expert and translator for the examination process. The CBI told the court that the entire process followed by the NTA is under investigation.

Congress Plans Protests

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Youth Congress will organise a "Raj Bhavan Chalo" protest march in Bengaluru on May 21 over the issue, with several senior Congress leaders expected to participate. The re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21.

Future of NEET-UG

As a corrective measure, the Union Education Minister has announced that NEET-UG will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year. (ANI)