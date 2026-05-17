A speeding truck collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw in UP's Shahjahanpur, killing three people and severely injuring four. Police have begun a rescue operation, and the injured have been rushed to a hospital for treatment.

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of three people, including a woman, and left four others severely injured after a speeding truck collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw near Kant town on Sunday afternoon, police said.

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According to police, the fatal accident occurred when a truck coming from the Jalalabad direction rammed into the auto-rickshaw travelling from the opposite side. The impact of the collision was so severe that three passengers died on the spot.

Upon receiving information about the crash, a police team rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation. Four injured passengers were pulled from the wreckage and immediately rushed to the Government Medical College for emergency treatment.

CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has expressed deep grief over the tragic road accident in Shahjahanpur.

The Chief Minister has directed top officials to rush to the spot immediately.

Furthermore, instructions have been issued to the administration to expedite relief and rescue operations and to ensure that the best possible medical treatment is provided to the injured.

Further investigations into the matter are underway.

Similar incident in Bulandshahr

Earlier on May 8, a high-speed truck killed five people, including three children, in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh said, "A tragic incident has occurred in the Kotwali Dehat police station area. A man was returning home from Khurja on a motorcycle with his wife and three children. On the way, their vehicle collided with another vehicle. The vehicle is being taken into custody. All five people involved in the incident have died. Further legal action is being taken."