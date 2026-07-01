CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority, replacing the Madrasa Board. The move aims to provide quality, modern, and value-based education to all minority communities, ensuring equal opportunities for all.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority at a programme held at the Chief Minister's residence. On the occasion, he also distributed recognition certificates to various minority educational institutions, the CMO said.

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The Chief Minister also presented NCERT textbooks to students of minority schools and said that the initiative would provide a strong foundation for their future by promoting quality and modern education.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said that Uttarakhand, besides being Devbhoomi, has a rich legacy of knowledge, education and spirituality. He noted that the state has, for centuries, inspired the world with its traditions of learning and values, and therefore has a responsibility to emerge as a model for educational excellence in the country.

A New Framework for Minority Education

According to the CMO, he said that with this objective, the state government has established the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority with effect from July 1, to ensure quality, modern and value-based education for all sections of society. As part of this reform, the Madrasa Board has been abolished, and a new education framework has been introduced.

The Chief Minister described the initiative as more than the creation of a new institution, calling it a significant step towards securing a brighter future for every child in the state. He said the government's goal is to provide equal opportunities so that every child can benefit from modern education, technology and skill development.

Embracing Modern Education and Technology

He said the present era is driven by knowledge, innovation and technology, where Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, digital technologies and emerging skills are shaping the future. Therefore, no child in Uttarakhand should be left behind in this journey of development.

Balancing Tradition and Modernity

Dhami clarified that the establishment of the Minority Education Authority is not intended to affect the identity or traditions of any community. Instead, its objective is to ensure better educational opportunities for all sections of society. He said children should remain connected to their cultural roots while gaining proficiency in science, mathematics, computer education, skill development and other modern disciplines.

He said education is not merely a means of securing employment but the most effective tool for building an empowered, self-reliant and aware society. Quality education enables young people to improve their lives while making meaningful contributions to nation-building, as per the CMO.

The Chief Minister said that under the new system, all notified minority communities will receive equal opportunities. Communities that did not receive adequate representation under the previous framework will now have equal access to educational opportunities.

Alignment with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020

Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the policy has given a new direction to India's education system by focusing not only on academic qualifications but also on skills, innovation, research, entrepreneurship and employability.

He said the Uttarakhand government is promoting digital education, smart classrooms, skill development, startups and modern training to prepare the state's youth for future challenges.

Vision for an Empowered and Inclusive Future

Dhami further said that the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority will not merely function as a regulatory body for granting recognition but will also serve as a key institution for ensuring quality education, teacher training, transparent governance and the effective implementation of the National Education Policy.

He said the institutions receiving recognition today are not merely obtaining certificates but are becoming partners in a new vision and framework for education. He urged them to nurture knowledgeable, value-driven, compassionate and nation-oriented citizens.

Highlighting India's unity in diversity, the Chief Minister said that despite differences in languages, cultures and traditions, the spirit of Indian identity binds everyone together. He added that the state government is working with the same vision to ensure the inclusive development of all sections of society.

Expressing confidence in the initiative, Dhami said the Authority would positively transform the lives of thousands of children in the years ahead and help establish Uttarakhand as a leading state in quality and inclusive education. He also appealed to religious leaders, educationists, educational institutions and eminent members of society to extend their full cooperation in making this initiative a success, the CMO stated. (ANI)