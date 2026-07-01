The JPC examining the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill is likely to retain the debated clause mandating the automatic removal of a PM or CM if arrested and held in custody for 30 days. The report is expected to be adopted on July 17.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the controversial 130th Constitution Amendment Bill is expected to adopt its report on July 17, with indications that it will retain the Bill's most debated provision mandating the automatic removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and Union or State ministers from office if they are arrested and remain in judicial custody for 30 consecutive days in cases involving serious offences.

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According to the sources, "a meeting of the committee was held today and called again on 17th July. The committee is unlikely to recommend dropping the contentious clause despite concerns raised by several stakeholders during deliberations. However, the report is expected to include safeguards aimed at preventing the provision from being misused for political vendetta or motivated prosecutions.

Sharp Political Debate

The proposed amendment has triggered a sharp political debate, with supporters arguing that it would strengthen accountability in public office, while critics have warned that it could be exploited to destabilise elected governments through politically motivated investigations and arrests.

The JPC is expected to finalise and adopt its report at its meeting on July 17 before submitting it to Parliament for further consideration. The committee's continuing nationwide outreach underscores Parliament's commitment to informed deliberation, broad-based consultation and participative engagement on issues central to India's democratic and federal framework.

Update on 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Earlier in March, the Lok Sabha extended the tenure for the Joint Parliamentary Committee's report on the 'One Nation, One Election Bill', allowing the committee to submit its findings by the first day of the last week of the Monsoon Session in 2026.

Bill's Legislative Journey

The Constitution Amendment Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in December 2024. The Bills were sent to the Joint Committee of both Houses for further examination. (ANI)