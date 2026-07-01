TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh dubbed the rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee as 'BJP-sponsored turncoats.' This comes as the breakaway group prepares to meet the Election Commission in Delhi to present its case for the party's symbol and identity.

Ghosh slams 'BJP-sponsored' rebel faction

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that the rebel faction led by West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee was "BJP-sponsored" and accused its members of attempting to protect themselves by aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of the delegation's scheduled meeting with the Election Commission in New Delhi tomorrow.

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Reacting to Ritabrata Banerjee's proposed visit to the national capital along with a 10-member delegation of rebel TMC MLAs, Ghosh questioned the credibility of the legislators who had broken away from the party. "Those are BJP-sponsored. Who are these people? They won on a TMC ticket, yet they are dishonest turncoats. Look at the backgrounds of those who have left. There are various allegations against these 11 individuals... some acted under pressure... They want to save themselves by joining the BJP," Ghosh told reporters.

Rebel Delegation to Meet Election Commission

His remarks came after Banerjee announced that a 10-member delegation of his faction would meet the EC in New Delhi after the poll panel granted it an appointment to present its case amid the ongoing dispute over the TMC's election symbol.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Banerjee said the delegation had already submitted relevant documents to the EC following the special session of the Assembly and would now present its position before the poll panel. "After the special session on the 22nd, we apprised the Election Commission of the situation, sent all the relevant documents, and also sought an appointment. We are grateful to the Election Commission. I would like to express our thanks that the full bench of the EC has granted an appointment to our 10-member delegation for tomorrow. That is why we are going to Delhi," Banerjee had said. "We are going there to hold discussions, and only after those talks take place will we be able to say what transpired," he added.

Deepening Crisis in Trinamool Congress

The meeting assumes significance as the internal crisis within the Trinamool Congress has deepened, with rival factions staking competing claims over the party's organisational structure and political identity. The turmoil escalated after 58 of the party's 80 MLAs broke ranks with the Mamata Banerjee-led leadership following the party's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections. The rebel faction subsequently backed Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and announced a new 30-member National Working Committee (NWC). The rival groups have since been locked in a battle over control of the party organisation, legislative wing and political identity, with both sides claiming to be the authentic Trinamool Congress. (ANI)

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