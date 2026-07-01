TMC MP Mahua Moitra was allegedly targeted by a BJP-backed mob in her West Bengal constituency, prompting the TMC to accuse the BJP of fostering a 'breakdown of law and order' and the state police of being 'silent spectators' during the attack.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday launched a massive offensive against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, alleging that its MP Mahua Moitra was targeted by a BJP-backed mob in her constituency, marking a complete "breakdown of law and order" in the state.

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The incident, which reportedly involved an egg attack and the surrounding of the MP's party office in Plassey, Nadia, has triggered a wave of sharp reactions from senior TMC leadership who accused the police and administration of being "silent spectators."

TMC Leaders Condemn Attack, Blame Administration

Leading the attack, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee alleged that the state is spiralling into anarchy under the current administration. "...People associated with BJP are doing this... The Chief Minister talks big in the Legislative Assembly, but there is no law and order. Samik delivers grand lectures, like a professor, but look at the state of affairs. They have ruined everything... No one is safe in West Bengal; if you side with the BJP, even you won't be safe," Kalyan Banerjee said.

Senior TMC MP Saugata Roy condemned the incident, stating that the police failed to act despite being alerted. "I totally condemn this attack on our fellow parliamentarian and AITC leader Mahua Moitra in Plassey, in her constituency in Nadia. She has informed the DG of police of West Bengal to remove the mob who surrounded her party office. But the police took no action... It's a matter of shame that BJP workers have done this to a lady parliamentarian in her own constituency," Roy told ANI.

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh alleged that the "inactivity" of the police is a deliberate attempt to stifle the party. "There were attacks involving eggs and illegal gatherings... the police remained inactive... By rendering the police and administration ineffective, they are effectively strangling the TMC party," Ghosh claimed.

Adding to the chorus, TMC MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay called the incident a reflection of the current "culture" in the state and asserted that the party would take to the streets under Mamata Banerjee's leadership. "This has become the culture in West Bengal now... No one is safe here... we will take to the streets again under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, and we will stand with the common people," Chattopadhyay said.

Meanwhile, TMC MLA Biman Banerjee urged immediate police intervention to normalise the situation, calling the obstruction of a Parliamentarian an attempt to "undermine our democratic system." Speaking to ANI, Biman said, "If an incident like this occurs, police involvement is essential. When a parliamentarian visits their constituency to hold a meeting, obstructing them in this manner is an attempt to undermine our democratic system. It is crucial for the police to take immediate action. I would urge the police to go there and at least normalise the situation that has arisen."

Whereas TMC MP Dola Sen praised Moitra's resilience while holding the government accountable for the security lapse. "She is continuously doing live... As workers for Mamata Banerjee, we know how to fight; she is fighting. Law and order isn't our responsibility. We have faith in the public and in Mamata Banerjee. You will see how we fight and raise questions regarding this issue," Sen said.

BJP Dismisses Allegations, Suggests Internal TMC Rift

Responding to the allegations, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya dismissed the claims, suggesting the attack was a result of internal friction within the TMC. "This egg-throwing must stop, and the TMC leader who is sitting hidden at home needs to step out into the field. TMC is attacking TMC... How can the police identify those who have eggs in their pockets? There is no machine to catch this. Metal detectors don't detect eggs, so let us bring in a new machine... It is ruining Bengal's image," Bhattacharya remarked.

AITC Slams BJP's 'Hypocrisy' on Women's Safety

Against this background, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) released a stinging statement on social media platform X, accusing the BJP of hypocrisy regarding women's safety. "With BJP in power, Bengal is spiralling into unchecked violence, fear, and absolute anarchy every single day. They came to power loudly promising "Nari Suraksha", but it now appears that this so-called protection is reserved only for BJP's own workers. In a shocking and deeply disturbing incident, our Hon'ble MP Mahua Moitra was attacked in broad daylight today while West Bengal Police stood by as silent spectators. Neither the police nor CRPF personnel made any serious attempt to disperse the mob or ensure the safety of our Hon'ble MP," the party stated.

The AITC further questioned the democratic fabric of the country, alleging that "BJP-backed goons" are being shielded by a "complicit administration." "Is this democracy? Is this a country where the rights and safety of political opponents are well protected? Has it now become the new normal for BJP-backed hooligans to gather anywhere and violently target anyone they please & however they please? One thing stands absolutely exposed - these are not ordinary citizens. These are BJP-backed goons, emboldened and shielded by a complicit administration," the party added. (ANI)