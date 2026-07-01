Ayodhya Police raided the homes of individuals accused in the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. Family members of the accused defended them. An FIR has been registered, and the accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

The Ayodhya Police on Wednesday intensified its investigation into the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, conducting raids and searches at the residences of the accused individuals, including Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey.

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Police Raids and Family Reactions

As part of the ongoing probe into the financial irregularity case, a police team arrived at residence of Anukalp Mishra to search for evidence regarding the siphoning of temple funds. Speaking to ANI, Anukalp's grandmother, Sita Devi, defended his character, claiming he was a disciplined and well-behaved youth. "Anukalp is my wonderful grandson. He never gossips or complains. He doesn't hang around and he doesn't chew gutka or paan," Sita Devi said.

Simultaneously, another police team visited the ancestral home of Lavkush Mishra, another accused in the case. Lavkush's grandmother, Girija Devi, expressed her distress over the police interrogation and maintained that her grandson was a person of "righteous path". "They (Police) ask all sorts of things, where the money is kept. My health is not well. How can I know about money? I asked them to go by themselves and check it. My child was not like that. It is God's will. It is in God's hands; let God decide. He would talk about good company and a righteous path. He didn't do anything like that," Girija Devi stated.

Prabha Shankar Pandey, a family member of accused Karunesh Pandey, told ANI, "This (allegation) is absolutely wrong. He hasn't done anything of the sort. There is nothing in his circumstances to arouse suspicion that he might have committed such an act. If you had known him previously, you would realise that his situation remains exactly the same today as it was yesterday or the day before. He hasn't moved up in life at all. His family's financial condition is dire, and there is nothing in his way of working or lifestyle to suggest theft or an unexplained influx of money. Pressure is being exerted on the police from higher up to apprehend and take action against poor people."

Aditya Prakash Pandey, a family member of accused Karunesh Pandey, told ANI, "I do not have any information about this (allegations levelled against Karunesh Pandey). He hasn't changed a bit. He is exactly the same today as he was before."

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Earlier on June 28, a team led by Circle Officer (CO) Ashutosh Kumar had also visited Avinash Shukla's residence in Ayodhya to conduct inquiries and gather evidence. Speaking to the media regarding the development, Abhishek Shukla, the brother of the accused, said, "The investigation is underway. If he has committed any crime, he'll go to jail. Whoever it is, whoever has committed a crime, will be punished. We cannot stand with those who are involved in this case."

The raids come as the state administration faces increasing pressure from the opposition to ensure a transparent and swift investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds and offerings made to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Meanwhile, a local court in Ayodhya, on Monday, remanded all the accused in the alleged donation scam to 14 days of judicial custody.

Earlier on Friday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations.

The development comes after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on June 25 in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. According to officials, the case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government. Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

This comes after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. Following the allegations, on June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. (ANI)