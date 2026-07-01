Amid calls for India-Pak dialogue, RJD's Manoj Jha urged the state to distinguish between terrorism and people-to-people ties, calling cricket matches post-Pahalgam attack 'hypocrisy', while NC's Tanveer Sadiq welcomed the talks.

Amid reports of a letter signed by over 100 prominent citizens advocating for dialogue between India and Pakistan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Wednesday said the state machinary must distinguish between issues concerning water disputes, terrorism and people-to-people ties.

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He also higlighted the contradictions, such as India playing cricket matches with Pakistan in Dubai after the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. A letter signed by over 100 prominent citizens from India and Pakistan has urged the two Prime Ministers to restore peace, normalcy and dialogue.

Distinguish Between State and People: Manoj Jha

Speaking to ANI, Jha said governments must independently assess national security concerns while also ensuring that cultural and people-to-people engagement is not unnecessarily disrupted. "Mahatma Gandhi always believed that we have always maintained that a distinction must be made between the state and its citizens," Jha said.

"There are complexities that the state faces, issues like water disputes and terrorism. We are witnessing various contradictions as well; for instance, right after the Pahalgam incident, cricket matches are being played in Dubai. Isn't that hypocrisy?" he asked.

Jha said that if 'Track II' diplomacy was to continue, the government's position should be unambiguous. "The only way to avoid such hypocrisy while simultaneously engaging in 'Track II' diplomacy is to be clear. If I were to analyse the statements made by the RSS top leadership over the last three months, it becomes quite evident at whose behest these things are happening. So, the state should make its own calculations and assess its priorities," he said.

Referring to cultural exchanges, the RJD leader said people on both sides had hoped for measures to revive longstanding social and cultural links. "Regarding people-to-people contact--music, literature, cartoons--we had hoped that both leaders would take steps to ease restrictions and restore the connections that have existed since the time of partition," Jha added.

National Conference Backs Dialogue Initiative

National Conference leader Tanveer Sadiq welcomed the reported initiative and said dialogue was essential to counter forces seeking to destabilise India. "The forces who have all along ensured that India does not prosper must be defeated. If we have to defeat the forces who have wreaked havoc in India, then I think we need to empower the people--like-minded people who always want a stronger India. The people who have signed a letter and asked India and Pakistan to initiate a dialogue--I think it's a good thing, it's a very positive thing," Sadiq told ANI in Srinagar.

He reiterated his party's long-standing position in favour of dialogue. "We have all along--the National Conference has all along been a votary of a dialogue. And I believe people from the RSS and different groups have definitely endorsed our point of view, and I think the dialogue should go forward. But as I said, the onus lies on Pakistan as well," Sadiq said.

India Refutes Reports of Diplomatic Thaw

As this happened, in a major diplomatic assertion that firmly refutes reports of any diplomatic thaw with Islamabad, India has categorically distanced itself from reported back-channel engagements with Pakistan, clarifying that such interactions hold no official sanctity or value for New Delhi.

The statement comes amid a complete freeze in bilateral ties, which plummeted to a historic low after Pakistani state-sponsored terrorists killed 26 civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in April 2025. (ANI)