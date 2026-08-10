Job aspirants under the 'JPSC JSSC Reform Manch' held a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' in Ranchi, demanding transparent recruitment practices and a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in exams conducted by JPSC and JSSC.

Job aspirants affiliated with the 'JPSC JSSC Reform Manch' assembled at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi on Monday, wearing customised white T-shirts marked "VOLUNTEER" as they prepared to march toward the Jharkhand State Assembly for a planned 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' demonstration. Organisers equipped with megaphones were seen managing crowds, enrolling student volunteers, and issuing instructions to maintain strict discipline. Student leaders emphasised that the demonstration must remain orderly, directing volunteers to coordinate with security personnel and report any attempt at vandalism or disruption.

Peaceful March and Appeal to CM Soren

Speaking to ANI from inside a vehicle while moving toward the assembly premises, student leader Ravindra Paswan reiterated that thousands of aspirants from across the state's 24 districts have gathered in Ranchi to demand transparent recruitment practices. "All students and youth from across Jharkhand are assembling at the old Vidhan Sabha location to launch our march," student leader Ravindra Paswan said. "I appeal to all students and citizens through the media that our march will be completely peaceful and conducted constitutionally."

Paswan also addressed Chief Minister Hemant Soren on his birthday, urging the state leadership to resolve the ongoing deadlock over competitive examination reforms. "We extend our birthday wishes to Chief Minister Hemant Soren. As a return gift to the state's youth, we request him to fulfil the genuine demands of the student community today. We seek moral support from the people of Jharkhand as we press for fair recruitment," Paswan added.

Demand for CBI Probe and Reforms

The protest follows weeks of agitation over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Protesting students continue to demand an independent probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alongside structural administrative reforms.

Authorities Heighten Security

In response to the planned march, local authorities in Ranchi have heightened security across critical transit corridors and deployed police contingents around the Vidhan Sabha premises to preserve law and order. (ANI)