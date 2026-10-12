A viral video shows a Delhi auto driver agreeing to charge Rs 6,000 instead of the agreed Rs 600 fare after passenger posed as a foreigner. The social experiment has sparked debate online.

An auto driver in Delhi was caught attempting to overcharge a passenger who pretended to be a foreigner, with the entire exchange captured on video and shared widely on social media.

The incident, reportedly from March, resurfaced online this week and has sparked fresh discussions about honesty among taxi and auto drivers in the capital. The video was shared by a user identified as BLK King, who posted it with a pointed question: has honesty disappeared from India?

According to the video, the passenger approached an auto driver near Connaught Place, one of Delhi's most popular destinations for tourists and locals alike. The driver quoted Rs 600 for the trip to Connaught Place's Inner Circle. The passenger agreed.

However, the twist came when the passenger began speaking in a foreign accent, imitating a British or English-speaking tourist. The driver, apparently convinced he was dealing with a foreign national unfamiliar with Indian currency, saw an opportunity.

When it came time to pay digitally, the passenger deliberately entered Rs 6,000 instead of the agreed Rs 600. He asked the driver multiple times whether the amount was correct. Each time, the driver confirmed it was.

The passenger eventually lost his patience and confronted the driver. He pointed out that he was about to pay ten times the agreed fare and accused the driver of trying to tarnish India's reputation. Despite being caught, the driver remained unapologetic, stating that he accepted the payment because the passenger was offering it.

A second auto driver present at the scene also features in the video. This individual noticed the discrepancy but chose not to intervene, effectively becoming complicit in the attempted fraud.

The video has triggered a wave of reactions online, with many users expressing frustration over such incidents that damage the city's image among tourists.