Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets young influencers in Dehradun, highlighting social media's role in public awareness, promoting folk culture and showcasing the state's development to wider audiences.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has interacted with young social media influencers and content creators in Dehradun, highlighting the growing role of digital platforms in promoting public awareness, regional culture and the state's development. During the meeting, he listened to the participants' views and discussed how their creativity could help present Uttarakhand to audiences across India and beyond.

Dhami said social media has evolved beyond a platform for communication and information sharing. It has become an influential medium for raising awareness about public issues, sharing useful information and bringing greater visibility to a region's identity.

The chief minister expressed confidence that the creative skills and digital reach of Uttarakhand's youth could strengthen the state's positive image.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Interacts With Young Content Creators

The interaction in Dehradun focused on the opportunities available to young creators to showcase Uttarakhand through digital platforms. Dhami heard their perspectives and discussed how social media could help communicate the state's identity and development to a wider audience.

Young people increasingly use videos, reels, blogs and other forms of online content to share information about local communities, cultural traditions and emerging developments. These platforms also offer opportunities to highlight regional experiences and issues that may otherwise receive limited attention.

The chief minister's interaction emphasised the importance of engaging with young people and recognising their potential to contribute to the state's digital presence.

Social Media Can Raise Awareness About Public Issues

Dhami underlined that social media can play a meaningful role in informing people about issues affecting their everyday lives. According to him, digital platforms provide an opportunity to bring public-interest concerns into wider discussions and make relevant information accessible to more people.

He also stressed that the use of social media need not be limited to entertainment. Content creators can use their platforms to encourage awareness, communicate important information and highlight matters of public interest.

With their ability to reach different audiences, young creators can help make local issues more visible and encourage greater public engagement.

Uttarakhand's Folk Culture And Development In Focus

The chief minister highlighted the potential of digital platforms to showcase Uttarakhand's rich cultural heritage and development activities.

The state's folk traditions, music, festivals, cuisine, natural beauty and cultural practices offer a wide range of subjects for digital storytelling. Through engaging and informative content, creators can introduce these aspects of Uttarakhand to audiences unfamiliar with the region.

Social media can also provide a platform to share information about development initiatives and changes taking place across local communities.

Dhami Expresses Confidence In Youth's Digital Potential

Dhami expressed confidence that the creativity and digital capabilities of young people would help strengthen Uttarakhand's identity.

His message encouraged young influencers and content creators to use their reach to highlight the state's culture, development and public-interest issues. The interaction also underlined the growing importance of youth participation in communicating regional stories in an increasingly digital world.