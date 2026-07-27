An eight-month pregnant woman in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly killed with a sickle by her alcoholic husband following an argument. The murder took place in front of their two young children, and the police arrested the accused based on the five-year-old son's eyewitness account.

An eight-month pregnant woman was allegedly killed with a sickle by her alcoholic husband in front of their two children, aged five and two, following an argument in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district. Based on his five-year-old son's confession, the police arrested the accused, Hanif Mansoori. Manisha's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The incident happened in Bijrari village, which is located near Mahoba's Panwari police station.

Officials claim that Mansoori sold much of his land to fund his severe drinking and gambling addictions. After he came home drunk on Saturday night, Manisha made an effort to discourage him from drinking again.

After the argument got out of hand, Mansoori reportedly killed his wife by repeatedly attacking her with a sickle. Their two-year-old daughter and five-year-old boy saw the murder.

Mansoori reportedly attempted to fabricate a story to allay suspicions after calling them himself, according to the police. His five-year-old kid, however, provided an eyewitness description of what happened. The culprit was then questioned and taken into custody by Panwari Station House Officer (SHO) Praveen Kumar.

Manisha's family, however, said that Mansoori was suspicious and regularly attacked her over trivial matters. According to Naseem Mansoori, her brother, the accused often threw his sister out of the house, necessitating police involvement, but she would come back to keep the family together.

The victim’s brother-in-law, Shakir, said the family had repeatedly tried to counsel Mansoori, but their efforts failed. He alleged that Mansoori attacked Manisha on her body, head and hands with the sickle.