A 78-year-old woman succumbed to grievous injuries after her son allegedly ripped the gold studs from her ears during a violent assault triggered by his demand for money to buy alcohol in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district.

A 78-year-old woman succumbed to grievous injuries after her son allegedly ripped the gold studs from her ears during a violent assault triggered by his demand for money to buy alcohol in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district. The deceased, identified as M Mangalatsumi, was a resident of Pathiri village near Vandavasi. Her son, M Elumalai, 47, a truck driver, has been arrested by the Vandavasi (North) police in connection with the incident.

According to police, the assault took place on July 28 when Elumalai allegedly arrived at his mother's home in an inebriated state and demanded money to purchase alcohol.

Mangalatsumi, who had been living alone since the death of her husband Manickam a few years ago, told her son she had no money to give him. Furious over her refusal, Elumalai allegedly attacked her before forcefully tearing off the four-gram gold studs from her ears, ripping her earlobes and fleeing the scene.

The elderly woman suffered severe injuries and excessive bleeding. Alerted by her cries, neighbours rushed to her rescue and admitted her to the Vandavasi Government General Hospital. Despite receiving treatment, her condition worsened, and she died on July 31.

Following the incident, Mangalatsumi's daughter, Irusammal, a resident of Palaya Panthamangalam village near Vandavasi, lodged a complaint with the Vandavasi (North) police.

Police initially registered a case before invoking murder charges after the woman's death. Elumalai was arrested on Saturday morning and has been remanded to judicial custody.