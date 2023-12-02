Uttar Pradesh: Police bust prostitution ring in Ghaziabad spa centres; arrest 65 people in major crackdown

The Indirapuram Kotwali police took decisive action after receiving information about a prostitution ring operating under the guise of spa centres in Aditya Mall. The investigation revealed that owners and managers were allegedly coercing girls and women into prostitution by using threats.

In a significant crackdown on illegal activities, the Indirapuram Kotwali police in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, have successfully dismantled a prostitution ring operating within six spa centres in Aditya Mall of Vaibhav Khand. The police operation resulted in the arrest of 65 individuals, including spa owners, managers, and customers involved in the illicit activities.

The Indirapuram Kotwali police took decisive action after receiving information about a prostitution ring operating under the guise of spa centres in Aditya Mall. The investigation revealed that owners and managers were allegedly coercing girls and women into prostitution by using threats.

During the raid, the police seized incriminating evidence, including laptops, barcodes of online wallets, registers, phones, cash, and slips. Following interrogations, the police arrested four men and two women. DCP Shubham Patel highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating that reports of prostitution within the spa centres had surfaced at multiple locations inside Aditya Mall.

The police executed a well-planned undercover operation by sending a team in civilian clothes to gather accurate information two days prior to the raids. The team monitored individuals entering the spa centres from Friday afternoon. Once the police team seized the opportunity, simultaneous raids were conducted at Renisha Spa Centre, Satva Spa Centre, Pulse and Petals Massage and Spa Centre, Pulse, and Petals Centre, Relief Therapy, and Cocoon Spa Centre.

Upon the arrival of the police, managers and owners attempted to flee. Inside the spa centres, small cabins were reportedly being used for illegal activities. Women police officers were deployed to apprehend those involved, and a total of 65 individuals, including owners, managers, and customers, were arrested – 44 women and 21 men. The police also confiscated laptops, online wallet barcodes, registers, slips, cash, and phones during the operation.

Investigations revealed that the girls and women employed in the spa centres had come to Indirapuram from various places, including Delhi, Noida, Hapur, and others, in search of jobs. Initially informed that they would be working in massage and beauty parlors, these individuals fell victim to a conspiracy by operators and managers. Explicit photos and videos were allegedly taken, and the victims were coerced into prostitution under the threat of exposure.

The owners and managers of the implicated spa centres have been identified as follows:

Renisha Spa Centre: Owner - Jitendra Kumar, Manager - Vishnu

Satva Spa Centre: Owner - Deepak Gaur, Manager - Pawan Sharma

Pulse and Petals Massage Parlour: Owner - Lalit Bhati, Manager - Haseeb

Pulse and Petals Spa Centre: Owner - Female Operator

Relief Therapy: Owner - Female Operator

Cocoon Spa Centre: Owner - Omprakash, Manager - Anuj Aggarwal

The arrested individuals, including Vishnu, Pawan Sharma, Haseeb, and the female owner of Pulse and Petals, along with Anuj Aggarwal, are now in police custody. The legal proceedings will follow, as the authorities aim to dismantle the entire network and bring those responsible to justice.

The successful police operation serves as a stern warning to those involved in illegal activities, emphasizing the commitment of law enforcement to maintain law and order. The investigation into the spa centres' operations underscores the importance of vigilant efforts to curb exploitation and ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable individuals seeking employment in the region.