    Caught on camera: Brutal assault in Delhi as man attacked with stones, tiles and knife (WATCH)

    The article details a harrowing incident in Delhi where a man is viciously attacked with stones, tiles, and a knife, all captured on camera, as children witness the shocking assault.

    Caught on camera: Brutal assault in Delhi as man attacked with stones, tiles and knife (WATCH)
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 3:14 PM IST

    In a horrifying incident captured on CCTV, two assailants in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar were caught on camera chasing and brutally attacking an individual with stones and a knife. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage. The incident unfolded near a school just as students were leaving for home, and despite the presence of numerous bystanders, no one came to the victim's aid.

    The distressing footage depicts a man desperately trying to escape his pursuers as he is relentlessly chased. Eventually, he falls in front of a house, where the attackers catch up to him. One of the assailants begins a vicious assault, kicking and punching the victim, while the other brandishes a knife in an attempt to stab him. The situation takes a gruesome turn as both attackers grab rocks and tiles from the surroundings, further assaulting the defenseless victim.

    Perhaps equally disturbing is the apathy displayed by the bystanders, particularly the large group of students who witnessed the assault. Despite the severity of the attack, none of the onlookers intervened or sought help for the victim. This raises concerns not only about the safety of individuals in public spaces but also about the lack of collective responsibility and empathy within society.

    The victim, who sustained serious injuries during the brutal assault, has been admitted to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. The extent of his injuries and the potential long-term impact on his health remain unknown at this time.

    The Delhi Police, upon being informed about the incident through the viral video, stated that they have not yet received an official complaint from the victim's family. Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitendra Meena assured that an investigation would be launched, and appropriate action would be taken once a formal complaint is filed.

    This incident highlights the urgent need for enhanced public safety measures and community awareness. The fact that such a violent attack can occur in broad daylight near a school raises questions about the adequacy of security measures in the area. It also emphasizes the importance of fostering a sense of responsibility among community members to ensure the safety of everyone in public spaces.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2023, 3:14 PM IST
