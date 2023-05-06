Uttar Pradesh: Muslim boy tops UP Sanskrit Board class 12 exams, beats over 14,000 students; check details

The UP Board has Sanskrit language and literature as two compulsory subjects along with other subjects. Irfan, who dreams to become a Sanskrit teacher one day, is the only Muslim among the top 20 scorers in the classes 10 and 12 examinations.

Mohammad Irfan (17), son of farm labourer Salauddin in Chandauli district, Uttar Pradesh has topped the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad Board's Uttar Madhyama-II (class 12) exams by scoring 82.71%.

The UP Board has Sanskrit language and literature as two compulsory subjects along with other subjects. Irfan, who dreams to become a Sanskrit teacher one day, is the only Muslim among the top 20 scorers in the classes 10 and 12 examinations.

Karnataka Election 2023: Turban made of cardamom awaits PM Modi in Haveri (WATCH)

Irfan's father recalled that he got his son admitted to Sampurnanand Sanskrit Government School as it was the only school whose fees he could afford.

"I am a farm labourer who gets a daily wage of Rs 300 and am barely employed for a few days every month. I couldn't afford to send Irfan to a private or any other school. Since he is my only child, I wanted him to study and got to know about Sampurnanand Sanskrit school where the annual fee is Rs 400-500 only," Salauddin said.

He also said Irfan was always good in studies and began taking a keen interest in Sanskrit language from his first day in school.

"He was so dedicated to his studies that he never complained about anything - our small house or bare minimum facilities. We don't have a cemented house. Just a month ago, under a government scheme, we got money for the construction of a pucca house," he said.

Karnataka Election 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congres winning over 140 seats; check details

"I don't know why people connect a language with a religion. A Hindu can be very good at learning Urdu and Muslims can excel in Sanskrit. I am a graduate and I realize the importance of education. We never stopped Irfan from doing anything. He beautifully speaks and writes Sanskrit language," he added.