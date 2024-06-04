Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Check constituency-wise winners list here

Uttar Pradesh, the state with the highest number of Lok Sabha seats at 80, holds substantial importance in the General Elections. Winning a majority in this state can provide a significant boost to any party's bid to form the central government.

As the vote counting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections continues, the INDIA bloc, led by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, has made a significant comeback in Uttar Pradesh. Current trends indicate that the INDIA bloc is leading in 40 seats, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is ahead in 39 seats.

The INDIA bloc's performance in Uttar Pradesh is particularly noteworthy as it represents a crucial battleground in the larger national electoral landscape. As counting continues, political observers are closely monitoring the shifts and trends that will shape the final outcome.

Here's the complete list of the 2024 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections below:

1. Saharanpur

2. Kairana

3. Muzaffarnagar

4. Bijnor

5. Nagina

6. Moradabad

7. Rampur

8. Sambhal

9. Amroha

10. Meerut

11. Baghpat

12. Ghaziabad

13. Gautam Buddh Nagar

14. Bulandshahr

15. Aligarh

16. Hathras

17. Mathura

18. Agra

19. Fatehpur Sikri

20. Firozabad

21. Mainpuri

22. Etah

23. Badaun

24. Aonla

25. Bareilly

26. Pilibhit

27. Shahjahanpur

28. Kheri

29. Dhaurahra

30. Sitapur

31. Hardoi

32. Misrikh

33. Unnao

34. Mohanlalganj

35. Lucknow

36. Rae Bareli

37. Amethi - Rahul Gandhi - Congress

38. Sultanpur

39. Pratapgarh

40. Farrukhabad

41. Etawah

42. Kannauj

43. Kanpur

44. Akbarpur

45. Jalaun

46. Jhansi

47. Hamirpur

48. Banda

49. Fatehpur

50. Kaushambi

51. Phulpur

52. Allahabad

53. Barabanki

54. Faizabad

55. Ambedkar Nagar

56. Bahraich

57. Kaiserganj

58. Shrawasti

59. Gonda

60. Domariyaganj

61. Basti

62. Sant Kabir Nagar

63. Maharajganj

64. Gorakhpur

65. Kushi Nagar

66. Deoria

67. Bansgaon

68. Lalganj

69. Azamgarh

70. Ghosi

71. Salempur

72. Ballia

73. Jaunpur

74. Machhlishahr

75. Ghazipur

76. Chandauli

77. Varanasi - Narnedra Modi - BJP

78. Bhadohi

79. Mirzapur

80. Robertsganj

(This list will soon be updated.)

