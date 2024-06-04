Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Check constituency-wise winners list here

    Uttar Pradesh, the state with the highest number of Lok Sabha seats at 80, holds substantial importance in the General Elections. Winning a majority in this state can provide a significant boost to any party's bid to form the central government.

    As the vote counting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections continues, the INDIA bloc, led by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, has made a significant comeback in Uttar Pradesh. Current trends indicate that the INDIA bloc is leading in 40 seats, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is ahead in 39 seats.

    The INDIA bloc's performance in Uttar Pradesh is particularly noteworthy as it represents a crucial battleground in the larger national electoral landscape. As counting continues, political observers are closely monitoring the shifts and trends that will shape the final outcome.

    Here's the complete list of the 2024 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections below:

    1. Saharanpur
    2. Kairana
    3. Muzaffarnagar
    4. Bijnor
    5. Nagina
    6. Moradabad
    7. Rampur
    8. Sambhal
    9. Amroha
    10. Meerut
    11. Baghpat
    12. Ghaziabad
    13. Gautam Buddh Nagar
    14. Bulandshahr
    15. Aligarh
    16. Hathras
    17. Mathura
    18. Agra
    19. Fatehpur Sikri
    20. Firozabad
    21. Mainpuri
    22. Etah
    23. Badaun
    24. Aonla
    25. Bareilly
    26. Pilibhit
    27. Shahjahanpur
    28. Kheri
    29. Dhaurahra
    30. Sitapur
    31. Hardoi
    32. Misrikh
    33. Unnao
    34. Mohanlalganj
    35. Lucknow
    36. Rae Bareli
    37. Amethi - Rahul Gandhi - Congress
    38. Sultanpur
    39. Pratapgarh
    40. Farrukhabad
    41. Etawah
    42. Kannauj
    43. Kanpur
    44. Akbarpur
    45. Jalaun
    46. Jhansi
    47. Hamirpur
    48. Banda
    49. Fatehpur
    50. Kaushambi
    51. Phulpur
    52. Allahabad
    53. Barabanki
    54. Faizabad
    55. Ambedkar Nagar
    56. Bahraich
    57. Kaiserganj
    58. Shrawasti
    59. Gonda
    60. Domariyaganj
    61. Basti
    62. Sant Kabir Nagar
    63. Maharajganj
    64. Gorakhpur
    65. Kushi Nagar
    66. Deoria
    67. Bansgaon
    68. Lalganj
    69. Azamgarh
    70. Ghosi
    71. Salempur
    72. Ballia
    73. Jaunpur
    74. Machhlishahr
    75. Ghazipur
    76. Chandauli
    77. Varanasi - Narnedra Modi - BJP
    78. Bhadohi
    79. Mirzapur
    80. Robertsganj

    (This list will soon be updated.)

