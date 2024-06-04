Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Check constituency-wise winners list here
Uttar Pradesh, the state with the highest number of Lok Sabha seats at 80, holds substantial importance in the General Elections. Winning a majority in this state can provide a significant boost to any party's bid to form the central government.
As the vote counting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections continues, the INDIA bloc, led by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, has made a significant comeback in Uttar Pradesh. Current trends indicate that the INDIA bloc is leading in 40 seats, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is ahead in 39 seats.
Uttar Pradesh, the state with the highest number of Lok Sabha seats at 80, holds substantial importance in the General Elections. Winning a majority in this state can provide a significant boost to any party's bid to form the central government.
'Historical feat in India's history': PM Modi thanks citizens for placing faith in NDA again
The INDIA bloc's performance in Uttar Pradesh is particularly noteworthy as it represents a crucial battleground in the larger national electoral landscape. As counting continues, political observers are closely monitoring the shifts and trends that will shape the final outcome.
Here's the complete list of the 2024 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections below:
1. Saharanpur
2. Kairana
3. Muzaffarnagar
4. Bijnor
5. Nagina
6. Moradabad
7. Rampur
8. Sambhal
9. Amroha
10. Meerut
11. Baghpat
12. Ghaziabad
13. Gautam Buddh Nagar
14. Bulandshahr
15. Aligarh
16. Hathras
17. Mathura
18. Agra
19. Fatehpur Sikri
20. Firozabad
21. Mainpuri
22. Etah
23. Badaun
24. Aonla
25. Bareilly
26. Pilibhit
27. Shahjahanpur
28. Kheri
29. Dhaurahra
30. Sitapur
31. Hardoi
32. Misrikh
33. Unnao
34. Mohanlalganj
35. Lucknow
36. Rae Bareli
37. Amethi - Rahul Gandhi - Congress
38. Sultanpur
39. Pratapgarh
40. Farrukhabad
41. Etawah
42. Kannauj
43. Kanpur
44. Akbarpur
45. Jalaun
46. Jhansi
47. Hamirpur
48. Banda
49. Fatehpur
50. Kaushambi
51. Phulpur
52. Allahabad
53. Barabanki
54. Faizabad
55. Ambedkar Nagar
56. Bahraich
57. Kaiserganj
58. Shrawasti
59. Gonda
60. Domariyaganj
61. Basti
62. Sant Kabir Nagar
63. Maharajganj
64. Gorakhpur
65. Kushi Nagar
66. Deoria
67. Bansgaon
68. Lalganj
69. Azamgarh
70. Ghosi
71. Salempur
72. Ballia
73. Jaunpur
74. Machhlishahr
75. Ghazipur
76. Chandauli
77. Varanasi - Narnedra Modi - BJP
78. Bhadohi
79. Mirzapur
80. Robertsganj
(This list will soon be updated.)
- 2024 election date
- 2024 election results
- 2024 lok sabha
- 2024 lok sabha election
- Lok Sabha
- Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
- Lok Sabha Elections 2024
- Uttar Pradesh
- Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
- election 2024
- election results 2024
- election results 2024 date
- election results date
- election results india
- india lok sabha election results
- lok sabha election
- lok sabha election 2024 date
- lok sabha election result
- lok sabha election results 2024 date
- lok sabha election results date
- lok sabha election results date 2024
- lok sabha result
- lok sabha results 2024
- lok sabha results date
- result election